TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Slate Grocery REIT (TSX: SGR.U) (TSX: SGR.UN) (the "REIT"), an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate, today announced its financial results and highlights for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

" Our year end results show that Slate Grocery REIT has maintained stable growth and performance throughout 2022, despite broader market volatility and uncertainty," said Blair Welch, Chief Executive Officer of Slate Grocery REIT. " Heading into 2023, fundamentals in the grocery-anchored sector are providing tailwinds for our portfolio. We believe the REIT's leasing momentum, embedded rental growth, and financial flexibility will enable us to further grow our revenue, enhance the durability of our income, and meaningfully increase the value of our real estate."

For the CEO's letter to unitholders for the quarter, please follow the link here.

Highlights

Completed 1.8 million square feet of total leasing in the year at attractive spreads that drove revenue growth Completed 456,724 square feet of leasing in the fourth quarter; new deals were completed at 10.8% above in-place rent and renewals at 5.8% above expiring rent. On a year-to-date basis, the REIT's new leasing spread is 20.7% and total leasing spread is 9.0%. Portfolio occupancy remains healthy at 93.2%, with a grocery-anchor retention rate of 100.0% in 2022. Adjusting for completed redevelopments, same-property Net Operating Income ("NOI") increased by $1.1 million or 3.7% year-over-year. Adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") per unit for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.22, which is in line with the comparative period in the prior year.

Completed $424.5 million of acquisitions in 2022 at a defensive basis with upside on rents and occupancy At $12.22 per square foot, the REIT's weighted average in-place rent for the portfolio is significantly below market, providing runway for long-term organic growth and value creation. Completed $25.3 million in redevelopment projects, providing incremental NOI of $3.4 million, which represents a 13.3% return on investment. Disposed of four non-strategic properties and one outparcel with plans to recycle proceeds into new, accretive opportunities.

Enhanced the REIT's financial flexibility and balance sheet to create liquidity for continued, accretive growth Partnership with the Slate North American Essential Fund L.P., which includes a leading global sovereign wealth fund, provides the REIT with access to nimble capital. Refinanced $608.0 million of the REIT's credit facility at improved terms, including enhanced pricing and favorable valuations. Subsequent to year-end, the REIT closed a $56.0 million mortgage loan with a 2033 maturity, using net proceeds from the loan to pay down the REIT's nearest term debt maturity in 2023. Post refinancing, the REIT has no debt maturities remaining in 2023.



Summary of Q4 2022 Results

Three months ended December 31, (thousands of U.S. dollars, except per unit amounts) 2022 2021 Change % Rental revenue $ 50,655 $ 38,348 32.1% NOI 1 2 $ 40,599 $ 31,885 27.3% Net income 2 $ 18,506 $ 20,191 (8.3)% Same-property NOI (3 month period, 96 properties) 1 $ 29,303 $ 29,013 1.0% Same-property NOI (12 month period, 61 properties) 1 $ 76,812 $ 76,576 0.3% New leasing (square feet) 2 118,159 50,621 133.4% New leasing spread 2 10.8% 20.2% (9.4)% Total leasing (square feet) 2 456,724 314,652 45.2% Total leasing spread 2 7.0% 4.9% 2.1% New leasing - anchor / junior anchor 2 22,095 10,845 103.7% Weighted average number of units outstanding ("WA units") 61,468 60,054 2.4% FFO 1 2 $ 16,799 $ 15,684 7.1% FFO per WA units 1 2 $ 0.27 $ 0.26 3.9% FFO payout ratio 1 2 78.8% 82.4% (3.6)% AFFO 1 2 $ 13,789 $ 13,266 3.9% AFFO per WA units 1 2 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 -% AFFO payout ratio 1 2 96.0% 97.4% (1.4)% (thousands of U.S. dollars, except per unit amounts) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Change % Total assets, IFRS $ 2,270,400 $ 1,737,162 30.7% Total assets, proportionate interest 1 $ 2,485,131 $ 1,955,072 27.1% Debt, IFRS $ 1,131,487 $ 937,744 20.7% Debt, proportionate interest 1 $ 1,341,465 $ 1,149,649 16.7% Net asset value per unit $ 14.65 $ 12.29 19.2% Number of properties 2 117 107 9.3% Portfolio occupancy 2 93.2% 93.6% (0.4)% Debt / GBV ratio 49.8% 54.0% (4.2)% Interest coverage ratio 1 2.89x 2.71x 6.6% (1) Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" section below. (2) Includes the REIT's share of joint venture investments.

Supplemental Information

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release and accompanying financial statements are based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

We disclose a number of financial measures in this news release that are not measures used under IFRS, including NOI, same-property NOI, FFO, FFO payout ratio, AFFO, AFFO payout ratio, adjusted EBITDA and the interest coverage ratio, in addition to certain measures on a per unit basis.

NOI is defined as rental revenue less operating expenses, prior to straight-line rent, IFRIC 21, Levies ("IFRIC 21") property tax adjustments and adjustments for equity investment. Same-property NOI includes those properties owned by the REIT for each of the current period and the relevant comparative period excluding those properties under development.

("IFRIC 21") property tax adjustments and adjustments for equity investment. Same-property NOI includes those properties owned by the REIT for each of the current period and the relevant comparative period excluding those properties under development. FFO is defined as net income adjusted for certain items including transaction costs, change in fair value of properties, change in fair value of financial instruments, deferred income taxes, unit expense (income), adjustments for equity investment and IFRIC 21 property tax adjustments.

AFFO is defined as FFO adjusted for straight-line rental revenue and sustaining capital, leasing costs and tenant improvements.

FFO payout ratio and AFFO payout ratio are defined as distributions declared divided by FFO and AFFO, respectively.

FFO per WA unit and AFFO per WA unit are defined as FFO and AFFO divided by the weighted average class U equivalent units outstanding, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as NOI less general and administrative expenses.

Interest coverage ratio is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by cash interest paid.

Net asset value is defined as the aggregate of the carrying value of the REIT's equity, deferred income taxes and exchangeable units of subsidiaries.

Proportionate interest represents financial information adjusted to reflect the REIT's equity accounted joint ventures and financial real estate assets and its share of net income (losses) from equity accounted joint ventures and financial real estate assets on a proportionately consolidated basis at the REIT's ownership percentage of the related investment.

We utilize these measures for a variety of reasons, including measuring performance, managing the business, capital allocation and the assessment of risk. Descriptions of why these non-IFRS measures are useful to investors and how management uses each measure are included in Management's Discussion and Analysis. We believe that providing these performance measures on a supplemental basis to our IFRS results is helpful to investors in assessing the overall performance of our businesses in a manner similar to management. These financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for similar financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. We caution readers that these non-IFRS financial measures may differ from the calculations disclosed by other businesses, and as a result, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by others.

Calculation and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

The table below summarizes a calculation of non-IFRS measures based on IFRS financial information.

Three months ended December 31, (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per unit amounts) 2022 2021 Rental revenue $ 50,655 $ 38,348 Straight-line rent revenue (175) 104 Property operating expenses (7,352) (6,128) IFRIC 21 property tax adjustment (7,278) (5,418) Contribution from joint venture investments 4,749 4,979 NOI 1 2 $ 40,599 $ 31,885 Cash flow from operations $ 6,178 $ 7,266 Changes in non-cash working capital items 11,389 6,383 Transaction costs 1,480 54 Finance charge and mark-to-market adjustments (703) (429) Interest, net and TIF note adjustments 39 27 Adjustments for joint venture investments 1,908 2,572 Non-controlling interest (3,338) (175) Capital (2,251) (1,238) Leasing costs (373) (494) Tenant improvements (540) (700) AFFO 1 2 $ 13,789 $ 13,266 Net income 1 2 $ 18,506 $ 20,191 Transaction costs 1,480 54 Change in fair value of properties (2,214) 10,026 Deferred income tax expense 3,714 10,391 Unit expense 2,664 1,748 Adjustments for joint venture investments 3,980 (21,134) Non-controlling interest (4,053) (174) IFRIC 21 property tax adjustment (7,278) (5,418) FFO 1 2 $ 16,799 $ 15,684 Straight-line rental revenue (175) 104 Capital expenditures (2,251) (1,238) Leasing costs (373) (494) Tenant improvements (540) (700) Adjustments for joint venture investments (386) (89) Non-controlling interest 715 (1) AFFO 1 2 $ 13,789 $ 13,266 (1) Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" section above. (2) Includes the REIT's share of joint venture investments. Three months ended December 31, (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per unit amounts) 2022 2021 NOI 1 2 $ 40,599 $ 31,885 General and administrative expenses (4,069) (3,050) Cash interest, net (13,087) (9,663) Finance charge and mark-to-market adjustments (703) (429) Current income tax recovery (expense) 392 (463) Adjustments for joint venture investments (2,841) (2,407) Non-controlling interest (3,338) (175) Capital expenditures (2,251) (1,238) Leasing costs (373) (494) Tenant improvements (540) (700) AFFO 1 2 $ 13,789 $ 13,266 (1) Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" section above. (2) Includes the REIT's share of joint venture investments.

Three months ended December 31, (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per unit amounts) 2022 2021 Net income 1 $ 18,506 $ 20,191 Interest and financing costs 13,790 10,092 Transaction costs 1,480 54 Change in fair value of properties (2,214) 10,026 Deferred income tax expense 3,714 10,391 Current income tax (recovery) expense (392) 463 Unit expense 2,664 1,748 Adjustments for joint venture investments 6,435 (18,816) Straight-line rent revenue (175) 104 IFRIC 21 property tax adjustment (7,278) (5,418) Adjusted EBITDA 1 2 $ 36,530 $ 28,835 NOI 1 2 40,599 31,885 General and administrative expenses (4,069) (3,050) Adjusted EBITDA 1 2 $ 36,530 $ 28,835 Cash interest paid (13,127) (9,690) Interest coverage ratio 1 2 2.78x 2.98x WA units 61,468 60,054 FFO per WA unit 1 2 $ 0.27 $ 0.26 FFO payout ratio 1 2 78.8% 82.4% AFFO per WA unit 1 2 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 AFFO payout ratio 1 2 96.0% 97.4% (1) Includes the REIT's share of joint venture investments. (2) Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" section above.

