Rokit Continues As Title Sponsor For 2023 Rokit F4 British Championship

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a very successful first season as title sponsor, ROKiT will again headline the partners of British F4 in 2023.

Supported by ROKiT in 2022, British F4 successfully introduced the Gen 2 Tatuus F4 car, and after steady growth through the season, the grid culminated in 20 cars and seven teams with drivers from ten nations, the biggest British F4 competitor field since 2016.

2023 holds further appeal with another strong grid in the making. The championship retains its position in the BTCC support package for nine rounds and associated free to air ITV broadcast visibility. One further round is to be held on Silverstone's Grand Prix circuit, giving the potential F1 drivers a taste of the future.

ROKiT delivers affordable, world leading premium products and pioneering services and takes pride in being innovative. ROKiT's first season with the championship gave an introduction to motorsport for future top-flight racing drivers and the company is fully invested in working with the series.

In addition to the title rights and associated benefits, ROKiT is funding the ROKiT Racing Star programme that will provide talent, sourced through an esports programme, the opportunity to race on track in the 2023 ROKiT British Formula 4 Championship.

Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman and co-founder of the ROKiT Group of Companies:

"We've been delighted with our first year of being Title Partner of the British F4 Championship and are very pleased to continue our sponsorship of it. Many thanks to all at Motorsport UK who have re-invigorated the Championship and we look forward to an ever bigger and better season ahead."

Hugh Chambers - Chief Executive Officer, Motorsport UK

"Taking on the organisational and promotional responsibility of the championship was a big challenge for Motorsport UK in 2022 and ROKiT helped us create the new era of British F4. We're delighted that ROKiT shares our passion for helping develop the racing stars of the future and fulfil their full potential."

The 2023 ROKiT F4 British Championship certified by FIA begins at Donington Park on April 22nd.

To understand more about ROKiT's diverse portfolio, visit rokit.com.

