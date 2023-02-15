Anzeige
15.02.2023
Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2023

PR Newswire

London, February 14

Pacific Assets Trust plc

(the "Company")

15 February 2023

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2023

Pacific Assets Trust plc's Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2023 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.pacific-assets.co.uk.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3709 8734

