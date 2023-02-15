DJ Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CNAL LN) Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Feb-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 14-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 169.452

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1551942

CODE: CNAL LN

ISIN: FR0011720911

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0011720911 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNAL LN Sequence No.: 223328 EQS News ID: 1560383 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1560383&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2023 05:40 ET (10:40 GMT)