Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Jetzt Kurschance nutzen und auf nochmal 82,4% an einem Tag wetten?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: TUAG00 ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Ticker-Symbol: TUI1 
Xetra
15.02.23
13:33 Uhr
1,953 Euro
+0,002
+0,08 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TUI AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TUI AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9431,94513:50
1,9431,94513:51
Dow Jones News
15.02.2023 | 12:13
196 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

TUI AG: Result of AGM

DJ TUI AG: Result of AGM

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Result of AGM 15-Feb-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TUI AG

("TUI AG")

Result of AGM

The virtual Annual General Meeting of TUI AG was held at 11.00am on Tuesday 14 February 2023.

All resolutions were put to the meeting on a poll and passed - the full results are given below. 

% of 
                                                   Issued 
                                                   Share 
                                                   Capital 
                            VOTES       VOTES      VOTES        VOTES 
                            FOR        AGAINST     TOTAL    Voted  WITHHELD 
                                  %        % 
1       Financial statements as of 30 September No resolution required 
       2022 and reports 
2       Approval of the actions of the Executive Board for the financial year that ended on 30 September 2022 
       Friedrich Joussen (CEO until 30 
2.1      September 2022)             190,397,199 98.78 2,355,638 1.22 192,752,837 10.80  7,201,541 
 
2.2      David Burling                    99.15 1,640,320 0.85 192,551,302 10.79  7,403,076 
                            190,910,982 
       Sebastian Ebel (CEO since 1 October 
2.3      2022)                  191,065,425 99.21 1,519,935 0.79 192,585,360 10.79  7,345,293 
 
2.4      Peter Krueger              190,876,756 99.19 1,552,481 0.81 192,429,237 10.78  7,525,141 
2.5      Sybille Reiß               191,010,883 99.18 1,584,735 0.82 192,595,618 10.79  7,349,492 
2.6      Frank Rosenberger            190,870,129 99.13 1,677,871 0.87 192,548,000 10.79  7,406,378 
3       Approval of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year that ended on 30 September 2022 
3.1                          165,772,853 85.90 27,211,809 14.10 192,984,662 10.81  6,968,326 
       Dr. Dieter Zetsche (Chairman) 
3.2      Frank Jakobi (Deputy Chairman) 
                            188,184,327 97.69 4,446,863 2.31 192,631,190 10.79  7,323,188 
3.3      Ingrid-Helen Arnold                 97.99 3,867,110 2.01 192,494,897 10.78  7,459,481 
                            188,627,787 
3.4      Sonja Austermühle                  98.01 3,830,860 1.99 192,447,994 10.78  7,502,384 
                            188,617,134 
3.5      Christian Baier                   97.99 3,862,252 2.01 192,528,746 10.78  7,425,632 
                            188,666,494 
3.6      Andreas Barczewski            188,606,909 97.99 3,875,649 2.01 192,482,558 10.78  7,471,820 
3.7      Peter Bremme               188,685,114 98.01 3,833,897 1.99 192,519,011 10.78  7,435,367 
3.8      Dr Jutta A. Dönges            156,114,008 81.07 36,442,022 18.93 192,556,030 10.79  7,398,298 
3.9      Prof Dr Edgar Ernst           156,145,679 81.09 36,418,478 18.91 192,564,157 10.79  7,389,966 
3.10     Wolfgang Flintermann           188,659,568 98.03 3,792,643 1.97 192,452,211 10.78  7,502,167 
3.11     María Garaña Corces           188,525,607 97.95 3,947,821 2.05 192,473,428 10.78  7,480,950 
3.12     Stefan Heinemann             188,256,788 97.82 4,195,808 2.18 192,452,596 10.78  7,484,390 
3.13     Janina Kugel               188,407,460 97.96 3,920,770 2.04 192,328,230 10.77  7,626,148 
3.14     Vladimir Lukin              187,864,983 97.56 4,689,892 2.44 192,554,875 10.79  7,399,503 
3.15     Coline Lucille McConville        188,546,696 97.89 4,061,048 2.11 192,607,744 10.79  7,346,409 
3.16     Helena Murano              188,533,749 97.91 4,033,521 2.09 192,567,270 10.79  7,387,108 
3.17     Alexey Mordashov             187,544,616 97.38 5,039,272 2.62 192,583,888 10.79  7,369,985 
3.18     Mark Muratovic              187,834,524 97.60 4,628,580 2.40 192,463,104 10.78  7,490,274 
3.19     Carola Schwirn              188,649,205 97.99 3,863,518 2.01 192,512,723 10.78  7,439,178 
3.20     Anette Strempel             188,717,293 98.03 3,789,757 1.97 192,507,050 10.78  7,435,802 
3.21     Joan Trían Riu              149,546,426 97.38 4,029,831 2.62 153,576,257 8.60  7,357,115 
3.22     Tanja Viehl               188,698,539 98.01 3,825,360 1.99 192,523,899 10.78  7,430,429 
3.23     Stefan Weinhofer             188,289,316 97.83 4,168,063 2.17 192,457,379 10.78  7,496,999 
4       Appointment of the auditor        192,148,493 99.52 919,172  0.48 193,067,665 10.81  6,872,775 
       Resolution on the reduction of share 
5       capital by means of the redemption of  188,931,735 98.24 3,394,523 1.76 192,326,258 10.77  7,628,120 
       three shares by the Company; amendment 
       of the Company's Charter 
       Resolution on the reduction of the share 
       capital for the purpose of allocating a 
6       portion of the share capital to the   188,798,955 98.11 3,630,059 1.89 192,429,014 10.78  7,525,364 
       capital reserve by consolidating shares; 
       amendment to the Company's Charter 
7       Election of Supervisory Board members 
7a)      Dr Dieter Zetsche            154,217,883 80.81 36,633,034 19.19 190,850,917 10.69  9,102,281 
7b)      Helena Murano              192,658,339 99.11 1,729,441 0.89 194,387,780 10.89  5,566,598 
7c)      Christian Baier             192,630,102 99.14 1,663,775 0.86 194,293,877 10.88  5,660,501 
8       Resolution on the amendment of the Charter 
8a)      Virtual General Meetings         175,157,091 90.93 17,478,886 9.07 192,635,977 10.79  7,318,336 
 
8b)                          193,116,075 99.16 1,630,678 0.84 194,746,753 10.91  5,207,625 
       Right of follow-up questions 
8c)      Participation of Supervisory Board 
       Members                 186,227,871 96.90 5,962,201 3.10 192,190,072 10.77  7,764,306 
8d)      Entrance tickets             192,391,810 98.99 1,960,189 1.01 194,351,999 10.89  5,599,401 
8e)      Electronic participation         193,192,661 99.16 1,637,281 0.84 194,829,942 10.91  5,120,761 
8f)      Postal vote               193,781,510 99.49 1,001,931 0.51 194,783,441 10.91  5,165,073 
8g)      Chairperson of General Meeting      192,807,662 99.19 1,577,291 0.81 194,384,953 10.89  5,568,825 
8h)      Deletion of Article 4 (12) of the    192,192,444 99.04 1,854,855 0.96 194,047,299 10.87  5,907,079 
       Charter (Authorised Capital 2022/III) 
       Approval of the remuneration report for 
9       the financial year that ended on 30   186,522,970 97.62 4,553,443 2.38 191,076,413 10.70  8,877,965 
       September 2022

General Notes:

1. Votes 'Withheld' are not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

2. Copies of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will be available in due course for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      DE000TUAG000 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      TUI 
LEI Code:    529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  223343 
EQS News ID:  1560299 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1560299&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2023 05:41 ET (10:41 GMT)

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.