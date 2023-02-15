DJ Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTIX LN) Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Feb-2023 / 11:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 14-Feb-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 159.3454
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6467427
CODE: MTIX LN
ISIN: LU1650491282
