DJ Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist

DEALING DATE: 14-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.7795

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1130000

CODE: UH10 LN

ISIN: LU1407891271

