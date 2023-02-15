DJ Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESW LN) Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Feb-2023 / 11:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 14-Feb-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 29.5552
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20187547
CODE: LESW LN
ISIN: LU1792117779
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1792117779 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESW LN Sequence No.: 223426 EQS News ID: 1560577 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1560577&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
February 15, 2023 05:50 ET (10:50 GMT)