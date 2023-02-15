DJ Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (XCOG LN) 15-Feb-2023
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist
DEALING DATE: 14-Feb-2023
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 19.0829
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 229822
CODE: XCOG LN
ISIN: LU1981860585
ISIN: LU1981860585 Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCOG LN
