San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2023) - Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: SKYE) ("Skye" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company developing a proprietary, synthetic cannabinoid derivative to treat glaucoma, today announced that C3 Souvenir Holding Inc. ("C3"), an established cannabis cultivator in Quebec, Canada, has completed the acquisition of Verdélite Sciences, Inc. ("Verdélite"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Skye, and its 88,000 square foot cannabis cultivation and processing facility located in Saint-Eustache, Quebec. The purchase price in this transaction is USD$9.48M. The closing payment of $5.60M was received by Skye on February 10, 2023.

"We are pleased to consummate this transaction, which substantially completes the steps we set out to take upon acquiring Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. The closing payment adds to our operating runway and the progress of our Phase 2 clinical trial for SBI-100 OE," said Punit Dhillon, CEO and Chair of Skye. "We congratulate C3 on this growth step. C3 is well-established in the cannabis marketplace and the state-of-the-art St. Eustache facility will serve their plans for product line expansion and growth in the Canadian cannabis market. C3's acquisition of Emerald's successful SouvenirTM brand will also strengthen their brand portfolio, which includes Fleurons, Be Humble, Piff and Chillum. These brands are currently available in Quebec and will soon be entering Ontario stores. We wish C3 the greatest of success.

"We also acknowledge the effort of David Hyde of Hyde Advisory & Investments Inc. and Andrew Kain of AMK Advisory Services, who helped broker this deal between Emerald/Skye and C3. We appreciate the outcome that has been achieved."

In addition to the closing payment received by Skye, $0.12M is payable by June 2023, $0.37M is payable in five monthly installments beginning on December 31, 2023, and ending on April 30, 2024, together with simple interest thereon at 8% per annum, and the balance of $2.80M is payable in three equal installments, payable on each of the 18-month, 30-month, and 42-month anniversaries of the Closing Date, plus applicable interest.

The agreement specifies terms for prepayment of and/or failure to pay the Principal Installment Payments.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience is a pharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of cannabinoids through the development of its proprietary cannabinoid derivatives to treat diseases with significant unmet needs. The Company's lead program, SBI-100 OE, is focused on developing a treatment for glaucoma, the world's leading cause of irreversible blindness. For more information, please visit: www.skyebioscience.com .

