China's Longi claims that its new ALK Hi1 electrolyzer can produce hydrogen with an energy content of 4.3 kWh per normal cubic meter. It says the levelized cost of hydrogen could be up to 2.2% lower than other electrolyzers on the market.Longi Hydrogen, a subsidiary of Chinese module manufacturer Longi, said on Tuesday that it has released a new line of alkaline electrolyzers. It said the standard ALK Hi1 electrolyzer can achieve an energy content of 4.3 kWh per normal cubic meter (Nm3) with a full-load DC power source. It claimed that its ALK Hi1 Plus version can achieve an energy content of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...