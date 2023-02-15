NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (the "Company") (NYSE:ACRE), a specialty finance company engaged in originating and investing in commercial real estate assets, reported generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") net income of $2.9 million or $0.05 per diluted common share and Distributable Earnings(1) of $23.9 million or $0.44 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company reported GAAP net income of $29.8 million or $0.57 per diluted common share and Distributable Earnings(1) of $80.7 million or $1.55 per diluted common share for full year 2022.

"Our strong fourth quarter concludes a year in which we delivered attractive earnings in a volatile market environment," said Bryan Donohoe, Chief Executive Officer of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation. "During 2022, our nearly 100% floating rate asset base and the partial hedging of our liabilities enabled us to drive distributable earnings well in excess of our dividends paid for the year. Looking forward, while there are headwinds in the overall commercial real estate market, we are confident that our credit capabilities, the resources of Ares Management and our strong financial position will be distinct advantages for our Company."

"We continued to build liquidity and reduce leverage levels during 2022," said Tae-Sik Yoon, Chief Financial Officer of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation. "Our strong liquidity position was further enhanced by the $319 million of repayments we received in the fourth quarter. Heading into 2023, we believe our moderate debt to equity, strong liquidity position and focus on non-mark to market financing puts us in position to maximize credit outcomes and invest opportunistically in an evolving market."

(1) Distributable Earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to Schedule I for the definition and reconciliation of Distributable Earnings.

2023 ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

The Board of Directors set March 27, 2023 as the record date for the Company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on May 25, 2023.

COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND

On November 2, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a regular cash dividend of $0.33 per common share and a supplemental cash dividend of $0.02 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2022. The fourth quarter 2022 dividend and supplemental cash dividend were paid on January 18, 2023 to common stockholders of record as of December 30, 2022.

On February 15, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a regular cash dividend of $0.33 per common share and a supplemental cash dividend of $0.02 per common share for the first quarter of 2023. The first quarter 2023 dividend and supplemental cash dividend will be payable on April 18, 2023 to common stockholders of record as of March 31, 2023.

The Company issued a presentation of its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results, which can be viewed at www.arescre.com on the Investor Resources section of our home page under Events and Presentations. The presentation is titled "Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Presentation." The Company also filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 15, 2023.

ABOUT ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORPORATION

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (the "Company") is a specialty finance company primarily engaged in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Through its national direct origination platform, the Company provides a broad offering of flexible and reliable financing solutions for commercial real estate owners and operators. The Company originates senior mortgage loans, as well as subordinate financings, mezzanine debt and preferred equity, with an emphasis on providing value added financing on a variety of properties located in liquid markets across the United States. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and is externally managed by a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation. For more information, please visit www.arescre.com. The contents of such website are not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein or on the webcast / conference call may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which relate to future events or the Company's future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the returns on current and future investments, rates of repayments and prepayments on the Company's mortgage loans, availability of investment opportunities, the Company's ability to originate additional investments and completion of pending investments, the availability of capital, the availability and cost of financing, market trends and conditions in the Company's industry and the general economy, including heightened inflation, slower growth or recession, changes to fiscal and monetary policy, currency fluctuations and challenges in the supply chain; the level of lending and borrowing spreads and interest rates, commercial real estate loan volumes, the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. and global economy, the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the international community's response, which created, and may continue to create, substantial political and economic disruption, uncertainty and risk; the Company's ability to pay future dividends at historical levels or at all, and the risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including, but not limited to, the risk factors described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 15, 2023. Any forward-looking statement, including any contained herein, speaks only as of the time of this press release and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein or on the webcast/conference call. Projections and forward-looking statements are based on management's good faith and reasonable assumptions, including the assumptions described herein.

ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) As of December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 141,278 $ 50,615 Loans held for investment ($887,662 and $974,424 related to consolidated VIEs, respectively) 2,264,008 2,414,383 Current expected credit loss reserve (65,969 ) (23,939 ) Loans held for investment, net of current expected credit loss reserve 2,198,039 2,390,444 Real estate owned held for sale, net - 36,602 Investment in available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 27,936 - Other assets ($2,980 and $2,592 of interest receivable related to consolidated VIEs, respectively; $129,495 and $128,589 of other receivables related to consolidated VIEs, respectively) 155,749 154,177 Total assets $ 2,523,002 $ 2,631,838 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Secured funding agreements $ 705,231 $ 840,047 Notes payable 104,460 50,358 Secured term loan 149,200 149,016 Collateralized loan obligation securitization debt (consolidated VIEs) 777,675 861,188 Secured borrowings - 22,589 Due to affiliate 5,580 4,156 Dividends payable 19,347 16,674 Other liabilities ($1,913 and $570 of interest payable related to consolidated VIEs, respectively) 13,969 9,182 Total liabilities 1,775,462 1,953,210 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 450,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2022 and 2021 and 54,443,983 and 47,144,058 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 537 465 Additional paid-in capital 812,788 703,950 Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,541 2,844 Accumulated earnings (deficit) (73,326 ) (28,631 ) Total stockholders' equity 747,540 678,628 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,523,002 $ 2,631,838

ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended

December 31, 2022 For the year ended

December 31, 2022 Revenue: Interest income $ 52,552 $ 170,171 Interest expense (22,144 ) (65,994 ) Net interest margin 30,408 104,177 Revenue from real estate owned - 2,672 Total revenue 30,408 106,849 Expenses: Management and incentive fees to affiliate 4,290 14,898 Professional fees 630 3,350 General and administrative expenses 1,777 6,394 General and administrative expenses reimbursed to affiliate 1,136 3,777 Expenses from real estate owned - 4,309 Total expenses 7,833 32,728 Provision for current expected credit losses 19,402 46,061 Gain on sale of real estate owned - 2,197 Income before income taxes 3,173 30,257 Income tax expense, including excise tax 264 472 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 2,909 $ 29,785 Earnings per common share: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.58 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.57 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 54,427,041 51,679,744 Diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 54,894,888 52,126,256 Dividends declared per share of common stock(1) $ 0.35 $ 1.40 (1) There is no assurance dividends will continue at these levels or at all.

SCHEDULE I

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure that helps the Company evaluate its financial performance excluding the effects of certain transactions and GAAP adjustments that it believes are not necessarily indicative of its current loan origination portfolio and operations. To maintain the Company's REIT status, the Company is generally required to annually distribute to its stockholders substantially all of its taxable income. The Company believes the disclosure of Distributable Earnings provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's ability to pay dividends, which is one of the principal reasons the Company believes investors invest in the Company. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Distributable Earnings is defined as net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fees the Company pays to its Manager (Ares Commercial Real Estate Management LLC), depreciation and amortization (to the extent that any of the Company's target investments are structured as debt and the Company forecloses on any properties underlying such debt), any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income (loss), one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain non-cash charges after discussions between the Company's Manager and the Company's independent directors and after approval by a majority of the Company's independent directors. Loan balances that are deemed to be uncollectible are written off as a realized loss and are included in Distributable Earnings. Distributable Earnings is aligned with the calculation of "Core Earnings," which is defined in the Management Agreement and is used to calculate the incentive fees the Company pays to its Manager.

Reconciliation of net income attributable to common stockholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Distributable Earnings is set forth in the table below for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 ($ in thousands):

For the three months ended

December 31, 2022 For the year ended

December 31, 2022 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 2,909 $ 29,785 Stock-based compensation 738 2,876 Incentive fees to affiliate 1,264 3,442 Depreciation of real estate owned - (2,385 ) Provision for current expected credit losses 19,402 46,061 Realized gain on termination of interest rate cap derivative(1) (422 ) 920 Distributable Earnings $ 23,891 $ 80,699 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 0.05 $ 0.58 Stock-based compensation 0.01 0.06 Incentive fees to affiliate 0.02 0.07 Depreciation of real estate owned - (0.05 ) Provision for current expected credit losses 0.36 0.89 Realized gain on termination of interest rate cap derivative(1) (0.01 ) 0.02 Basic Distributable Earnings per common share $ 0.44 $ 1.56 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 0.05 $ 0.57 Stock-based compensation 0.01 0.06 Incentive fees to affiliate 0.02 0.07 Depreciation of real estate owned - (0.05 ) Provision for current expected credit losses 0.35 0.88 Realized gain on termination of interest rate cap derivative(1) (0.01 ) 0.02 Diluted Distributable Earnings per common share $ 0.44 $ 1.55

(1) For the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, Distributable Earnings includes a $0.4 million and $1.0 million, respectively, adjustment to reverse the impact of the $2.0 million realized gain from the termination of the interest rate cap derivative that was amortized into GAAP net income.

