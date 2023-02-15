CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonic Automotive, Inc. ("Sonic Automotive," "Sonic," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NYSE:SAH), one of the nation's largest automotive retailers, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Summary
- All-time record quarterly revenues of $3.6 billion, up 13% year-over-year; record fourth quarter gross profit of $576.1 million, up 9% year-over-year
- Reported fourth quarter net loss of $190.9 million ($5.22 loss per diluted share)
- Reported net loss includes the effect of a $320.4 million pre-tax charge related to non-cash impairment charges, offset partially by a $9.1 million pre-tax gain on the disposal of real estate and an income tax benefit of $22.6 million related to these non-recurring items
- Excluding non-recurring items, adjusted fourth quarter net income* was $97.8 million ($2.61 adjusted earnings per diluted share*)
- Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a percentage of gross profit of 63.6% (56.6% on a Franchised Dealerships Segment basis, a decrease of 110 basis points year-over-year)
- Adjusted SG&A expenses as a percentage of gross profit* of 65.2% (58.3% on a Franchised Dealerships Segment basis, an increase of 80 basis points year-over-year)
- Record fourth quarter EchoPark revenues of $589.3 million, up 2% year-over-year; fourth quarter EchoPark gross profit of $40.8 million, flat year-over-year
- Since October 1, 2022, Sonic has repurchased approximately 0.7 million shares of its Class A Common Stock for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $35.8 million, or an average of $48.25 per share
Full Year 2022 Financial Summary
- All-time record annual revenues of $14.0 billion, up 13% year-over-year; all-time record annual gross profit of $2.3 billion, up 21% year-over-year
- Reported full year net income of $88.5 million ($2.23 earnings per diluted share)
- Reported net income includes the effect of a $320.4 million pre-tax charge related to non-cash impairment charges and a $4.4 million pre-tax charge related to long-term compensation charges, offset partially by a $9.1 million pre-tax gain on the disposal of real estate and an income tax benefit of $22.6 million related to these non-recurring items
- Excluding non-recurring items, adjusted full year net income* was $381.6 million ($9.61 adjusted earnings per diluted share*, an all-time annual record)
- SG&A expenses as a percentage of gross profit of 67.1% (59.9% on a Franchised Dealerships Segment basis, a decrease of 110 basis points year-over-year)
- Adjusted SG&A expenses as a percentage of gross profit* of 67.3% (60.1% on a Franchised Dealerships Segment basis, a decrease of 80 basis points year-over-year)
- All-time record annual EchoPark revenues of $2.5 billion, up 5% year-over-year; all-time record annual EchoPark gross profit of $175.1 million, up 18% year-over-year
- During 2022, Sonic repurchased approximately 5.6 million shares of its Class A Common Stock for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $261.9 million, or an average of $47.08 per share
Commentary
David Smith, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sonic Automotive, stated, "We are extremely proud of our team's performance in the fourth quarter, capping off another year of all-time record annual revenues and adjusted earnings per share. Our commitment to delivering an exceptional guest experience and our dedication to the growth and development of our teammates continue to pay dividends for our key stakeholders. As we execute our long-term strategic plan, we remain focused on leveraging growth opportunities across our diversified portfolio to maximize future earnings potential and to position Sonic Automotive for continued success in the future. To that end, we are pleased to announce further diversification of our retail portfolio with our newly created Powersports Segment, driving incremental growth opportunities by partnering with top powersports brands, including Harley-Davidson, Can-Am, Sea-Doo, Polaris, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Ducati, BMW, Honda, Indian Motorcycle and Yamaha. We are excited about the opportunity in this space and would like to welcome the teams from Black Hills Harley-Davidson in Sturgis, South Dakota, Team Mancuso Powersports in Houston, Texas, and Horny Toad Harley-Davidson in Temple, Texas to the Sonic Automotive family."
Jeff Dyke, President of Sonic Automotive, commented, "Our franchised dealerships team has continued to successfully adapt to an unprecedented automotive retail environment, driving exceptional performance in 2022. Despite a challenging used vehicle industry backdrop, we remain committed to EchoPark's long-term potential and are focused on executing strategic enhancements to the business model in 2023, while maintaining our target of 90% U.S. population coverage by 2025. We firmly believe in our team's ability to adapt to an evolving automotive retail market and macroeconomic backdrop to drive toward achieving our long-term goals."
Heath Byrd, Chief Financial Officer of Sonic Automotive, added, "Our outstanding results in 2022 speak to the strength of our diversified model, which has allowed us to focus on the long-term growth potential at EchoPark while also returning capital to our stockholders via our dividend and share repurchases. We remain committed to a disciplined, return-based capital allocation, balancing $454.8 million in remaining share repurchase authorization with prudent cash management in an uncertain macroeconomic environment. We had $804.5 million of liquidity as of December 31, 2022, which we believe provides us flexibility to strategically deploy capital in 2023 and beyond to continue to deliver long-term returns for our stockholders."
Fourth Quarter 2022 Segment Highlights
The financial measures discussed below are results for the fourth quarter of 2022 with comparisons made to the fourth quarter of 2021, unless otherwise noted.
- Franchised Dealerships Segment operating results include:
- Same store revenues up 12%; same store gross profit up 3%
- Same store retail new vehicle unit sales volume up 5%; same store retail new vehicle gross profit per unit down 6%, to $6,301
- Same store retail used vehicle unit sales volume up 6%; same store retail used vehicle gross profit per unit down 33%, to $1,405
- Same store parts, service and collision repair ("Fixed Operations") gross profit up 12%; same store customer pay gross profit up 13%; same store warranty gross profit up 15%; same store Fixed Operations gross margin up 10 basis points, to 49.8%
- Same store F&I gross profit up 11%; record fourth quarter reported Franchised Dealerships Segment F&I gross profit per retail unit of $2,421, up 3%
- On a trailing quarter cost of sales basis, the Franchised Dealerships Segment had 24 days' supply of new vehicle inventory (including in-transit) and 26 days' supply of used vehicle inventory
- EchoPark Segment operating results include:
- Record fourth quarter revenues of $589.3 million, up 2% year-over-year; gross profit of $40.8 million, flat year-over-year
- Record fourth quarter retail used vehicle unit sales volume of 17,435, up 11% year-over-year
- Retail used vehicle unit sales volume was comprised of 81% 1-4-year-old vehicles and 19% 5-plus-year-old vehicles, with 28% of retail used vehicle unit sales volume sourced from non-auction sources
- Segment loss of $33.3 million and adjusted EBITDA* loss of $25.4 million (including market expansion-related losses of $4.2 million and $3.6 million, respectively)
- On a trailing quarter cost of sales basis, the EchoPark Segment had 40 days' supply of used vehicle inventory
- Powersports Segment operating results include:
- Financial results from eight stores acquired during 2022, including Horny Toad Harley-Davidson in Temple, Texas (acquired January 2022) and seven Team Mancuso Powersports stores in Houston, Texas (acquired August 2022)
- Revenues of $28.6 million, gross profit of $8.7 million, gross margin of 30.3%
- Segment income of $1.8 million and adjusted EBITDA* of $2.9 million
Full Year 2022 Segment Highlights
The financial measures discussed below are results for the full year 2022 with comparisons made to the full year 2021, unless otherwise noted.
- Franchised Dealerships Segment operating results include:
- Same store revenues up 1%; same store gross profit up 7%
- Same store retail new vehicle unit sales volume down 14%; same store retail new vehicle gross profit per unit up 45%, to $6,630
- Same store retail used vehicle unit sales volume down 11%; same store retail used vehicle gross profit per unit down 9%, to $1,605
- Same store Fixed Operations gross profit up 9%; same store customer pay gross profit up 14%; same store warranty gross profit up 1%; same store Fixed Operations gross margin down 40 basis points, to 49.8%
- Same store F&I gross profit down 1%; record annual reported Franchised Dealerships Segment F&I gross profit per retail unit of $2,453, up 14%
- EchoPark Segment operating results include:
- All-time record annual revenues of $2.5 billion, up 5% year-over-year; all-time record annual gross profit of $175.1 million, up 18% year-over-year
- Retail used vehicle unit sales volume of 64,259, down 18% year-over-year
- Retail used vehicle unit sales volume was comprised of 86% 1-4-year-old vehicles and 14% 5-plus-year-old vehicles, with 25% of retail used vehicle unit sales volume sourced from non-auction sources
- Segment loss of $133.9 million and adjusted EBITDA* loss of $105.4 million (including market expansion-related losses of $32.6 million and $30.2 million, respectively)
- Powersports Segment operating results include:
- Financial results from eight stores acquired during 2022, including Horny Toad Harley-Davidson in Temple, Texas (acquired January 2022) and seven Team Mancuso Powersports stores in Houston, Texas (acquired August 2022)
- Full year 2022 financial results for the Powersports Segment do not reflect expected annualized amounts on a go-forward basis due to the timing of acquisitions in 2022 and the February 2023 acquisition of the Black Hills Harley-Davidson platform, consisting of five retail locations near Sturgis, South Dakota
- Revenues of $53.5 million, gross profit of $16.8 million, gross margin of 31.3%
- Segment income of $2.7 million and adjusted EBITDA* of $4.6 million
Dividend
Sonic's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on April 14, 2023 to all stockholders of record on March 15, 2023.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Sonic Automotive, Inc.
Results of Operations (Unaudited)
Results of Operations - Consolidated
Three Months Ended December 31,
Better /
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
Better /
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Revenues:
Retail new vehicles
$
1,555.3
$
1,278.3
22
%
$
5,622.6
$
4,993.4
13
%
Fleet new vehicles
29.3
73.6
(60
)%
99.4
124.6
(20
)%
Total new vehicles
1,584.6
1,351.9
17
%
5,722.0
5,118.0
12
%
Used vehicles
1,341.1
1,210.9
11
%
5,515.4
4,933.6
12
%
Wholesale vehicles
80.0
110.5
(28
)%
484.9
367.2
32
%
Total vehicles
3,005.7
2,673.3
12
%
11,722.3
10,418.8
13
%
Parts, service and collision repair
411.1
360.1
14
%
1,599.7
1,340.4
19
%
Finance, insurance and other, net
173.8
151.2
15
%
679.1
637.2
7
%
Total revenues
3,590.6
3,184.6
13
%
14,001.1
12,396.4
13
%
Cost of sales:
Retail new vehicles
(1,390.7
)
(1,120.9
)
(24
)%
(4,959.8
)
(4,533.7
)
(9
)%
Fleet new vehicles
(27.5
)
(73.0
)
62
%
(94.5
)
(123.0
)
23
%
Total new vehicles
(1,418.2
)
(1,193.9
)
(19
)%
(5,054.3
)
(4,656.7
)
(9
)%
Used vehicles
(1,305.6
)
(1,164.3
)
(12
)%
(5,334.6
)
(4,800.6
)
(11
)%
Wholesale vehicles
(83.7
)
(107.3
)
22
%
(488.0
)
(357.3
)
(37
)%
Total vehicles
(2,807.5
)
(2,465.5
)
(14
)%
(10,876.9
)
(9,814.6
)
(11
)%
Parts, service and collision repair
(207.0
)
(188.5
)
(10
)%
(807.2
)
(667.5
)
(21
)%
Total cost of sales
(3,014.5
)
(2,654.0
)
(14
)%
(11,684.1
)
(10,482.1
)
(11
)%
Gross profit
576.1
530.6
9
%
2,317.0
1,914.3
21
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(366.3
)
(343.3
)
(7
)%
(1,555.1
)
(1,274.7
)
(22
)%
Impairment charges
(320.4
)
(0.1
)
NM
(320.4
)
(0.1
)
NM
Depreciation and amortization
(33.5
)
(27.4
)
(22
)%
(127.5
)
(101.1
)
(26
)%
Operating income (loss)
(144.1
)
159.8
(190
)%
314.0
538.4
(42
)%
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, floor plan
(13.6
)
(4.0
)
(240
)%
(34.3
)
(16.7
)
(105
)%
Interest expense, other, net
(24.9
)
(17.8
)
(40
)%
(89.9
)
(48.0
)
(87
)%
Other income (expense), net
0.1
(15.9
)
101
%
0.2
(15.5
)
101
%
Total other income (expense)
(38.4
)
(37.7
)
(2
)%
(124.0
)
(80.2
)
(55
)%
Income (loss) before taxes
(182.5
)
122.1
(249
)%
190.0
458.2
(59
)%
Provision for income taxes - benefit (expense)
(8.4
)
(25.8
)
67
%
(101.5
)
(109.3
)
7
%
Net income (loss)
$
(190.9
)
$
96.3
(298
)%
$
88.5
$
348.9
(75
)%
Basic earnings (loss) per common share
$
(5.22
)
$
2.35
(322
)%
$
2.29
$
8.43
(73
)%
Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding
36.5
40.9
11
%
38.7
41.4
7
%
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$
(5.22
)
$
2.25
(332
)%
$
2.23
$
8.06
(72
)%
Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding(1)
36.5
42.8
15
%
39.7
43.3
8
%
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.28
$
0.12
133
%
$
1.03
$
0.46
124
%
(1) Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding used for the three months ended December 31, 2022 due to the net loss on a reported GAAP basis.
NM = Not Meaningful
Franchised Dealerships Segment - Reported
Three Months Ended December 31,
Better /
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
Better /
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
(In millions, except unit and per unit data)
Revenues:
Retail new vehicles
$
1,534.5
$
1,273.6
20
%
$
5,581.6
$
4,984.4
12
%
Fleet new vehicles
29.4
73.7
(60
)%
99.4
124.6
(20
)%
Total new vehicles
1,563.9
1,347.3
16
%
5,681.0
5,109.0
11
%
Used vehicles
823.4
727.7
13
%
3,391.5
2,901.0
17
%
Wholesale vehicles
52.6
74.0
(29
)%
314.0
257.2
22
%
Total vehicles
2,439.9
2,149.0
14
%
9,386.5
8,267.2
14
%
Parts, service and collision repair
404.8
346.3
17
%
1,588.0
1,340.4
18
%
Finance, insurance and other, net
128.0
110.1
16
%
510.1
443.5
15
%
Total revenues
2,972.7
2,605.4
14
%
11,484.6
10,051.1
14
%
Gross Profit:
Retail new vehicles
160.8
156.7
3
%
655.3
458.7
43
%
Fleet new vehicles
1.8
0.6
200
%
4.9
1.6
206
%
Total new vehicles
162.6
157.3
3
%
660.2
460.3
43
%
Used vehicles
38.4
50.8
(24
)%
174.4
188.1
(7
)%
Wholesale vehicles
(3.2
)
0.4
(900
)%
(6.3
)
0.6
NM
Total vehicles
197.8
208.5
(5
)%
828.3
649.0
28
%
Parts, service and collision repair
200.9
171.1
17
%
786.7
673.1
17
%
Finance, insurance and other, net
128.0
110.1
16
%
510.1
443.5
15
%
Total gross profit
526.7
489.7
8
%
2,125.1
1,765.6
20
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(298.1
)
(282.8
)
(5
)%
(1,273.0
)
(1,076.9
)
(18
)%
Impairment charges
(115.5
)
-
NM
(115.5
)
-
NM
Depreciation and amortization
(26.0
)
(22.5
)
(16
)%
(101.8
)
(84.8
)
(20
)%
Operating income (loss)
87.1
184.4
(53
)%
634.8
603.9
5
%
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, floor plan
(9.8
)
(2.5
)
(292
)%
(23.6
)
(11.8
)
(100
)%
Interest expense, other, net
(23.4
)
(17.1
)
(37
)%
(85.0
)
(46.3
)
(84
)%
Other income (expense), net
-
(15.6
)
100
%
(0.1
)
(15.5
)
99
%
Total other income (expense)
(33.2
)
(35.2
)
6
%
(108.7
)
(73.6
)
(48
)%
Income (loss) before taxes
53.9
149.2
(64
)%
526.1
530.3
(1
)%
Add: Impairment charges
115.5
-
NM
115.5
-
NM
Segment income (loss)
$
169.4
$
149.2
14
%
$
641.6
$
530.3
21
%
Unit Sales Volume:
Retail new vehicles
26,239
23,475
12
%
99,424
99,815
-
%
Fleet new vehicles
661
2,246
(71
)%
2,115
3,543
(40
)%
Total new vehicles
26,900
25,721
5
%
101,539
103,358
(2
)%
Used vehicles
26,631
23,397
14
%
108,512
105,457
3
%
Wholesale vehicles
5,616
5,424
4
%
24,052
25,128
(4
)%
Retail new & used vehicles
52,870
49,118
8
%
207,936
208,815
-
%
Used:New Ratio
1.01
0.91
12
%
1.09
1.02
7
%
Gross Profit Per Unit:
Retail new vehicles
$
6,130
$
6,673
(8
)%
$
6,591
$
4,595
43
%
Fleet new vehicles
$
2,642
$
286
824
%
$
2,292
$
454
405
%
New vehicles
$
6,044
$
6,115
(1
)%
$
6,502
$
4,453
46
%
Used vehicles
$
1,442
$
2,172
(34
)%
$
1,607
$
1,784
(10
)%
Finance, insurance and other, net
$
2,421
$
2,349
3
%
$
2,453
$
2,160
14
%
NM = Not Meaningful
Note: Reported Franchised Dealerships Segment results include (i) same store results from the "Franchised Dealerships Segment - Same Store" table below and (ii) the effects of acquisitions, open points, dispositions and holding company impacts for the periods reported. All currently operating franchised dealership stores are included within the same store group as of the first full month following the first anniversary of the store's opening or acquisition.
Franchised Dealerships Segment - Same Store
Three Months Ended December 31,
Better /
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
Better /
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
(In millions, except unit and per unit data)
Revenues:
Retail new vehicles
$
1,380.9
$
1,202.3
15
%
$
4,794.4
$
4,901.8
(2
)%
Fleet new vehicles
27.2
11.8
131
%
85.1
62.7
36
%
Total new vehicles
1,408.1
1,214.1
16
%
4,879.5
4,964.5
(2
)%
Used vehicles
744.7
695.6
7
%
2,955.6
2,860.8
3
%
Wholesale vehicles
59.9
66.5
(10
)%
256.9
249.2
3
%
Total vehicles
2,212.7
1,976.2
12
%
8,092.0
8,074.5
-
%
Parts, service and collision repair
378.2
337.3
12
%
1,458.6
1,327.8
10
%
Finance, insurance and other, net
114.4
103.1
11
%
429.0
435.3
(1
)%
Total revenues
2,705.3
2,416.6
12
%
9,979.6
9,837.6
1
%
Gross Profit:
Retail new vehicles
147.5
148.7
(1
)%
561.3
449.2
25
%
Fleet new vehicles
1.2
0.6
100
%
3.6
1.6
125
%
Total new vehicles
148.7
149.3
-
%
564.9
450.8
25
%
Used vehicles
33.2
47.0
(29
)%
149.1
184.2
(19
)%
Wholesale vehicles
(2.8
)
2.2
(227
)%
(5.1
)
8.0
(164
)%
Total vehicles
179.1
198.5
(10
)%
708.9
643.0
10
%
Parts, service and collision repair
188.3
167.5
12
%
725.8
666.3
9
%
Finance, insurance and other, net
114.4
103.1
11
%
429.0
435.3
(1
)%
Total gross profit
$
481.8
$
469.1
3
%
$
1,863.7
$
1,744.6
7
%
Unit Sales Volume:
Retail new vehicles
23,416
22,238
5
%
84,663
98,311
(14
)%
Fleet new vehicles
621
293
112
%
1,853
1,590
17
%
Total new vehicles
24,037
22,531
7
%
86,516
99,901
(13
)%
Used vehicles
23,624
22,371
6
%
92,939
104,084
(11
)%
Wholesale vehicles
5,275
5,049
4
%
19,533
24,683
(21
)%
Retail new & used vehicles
47,040
44,609
5
%
177,602
202,395
(12
)%
Used:New Ratio
1.01
1.01
-
%
1.10
1.06
4
%
Gross Profit Per Unit:
Retail new vehicles
$
6,301
$
6,686
(6
)%
$
6,630
$
4,570
45
%
Fleet new vehicles
$
1,879
$
1,962
(4
)%
$
1,938
$
969
100
%
New vehicles
$
6,187
$
6,625
(7
)%
$
6,529
$
4,512
45
%
Used vehicles
$
1,405
$
2,099
(33
)%
$
1,605
$
1,769
(9
)%
Finance, insurance and other, net
$
2,431
$
2,349
3
%
$
2,415
$
2,151
12
%
Note: All currently operating franchised dealership stores are included within the same store group as of the first full month following the first anniversary of the store's opening or acquisition.
EchoPark Segment - Reported
Three Months Ended December 31,
Better /
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
Better /
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
(In millions, except unit and per unit data)
Revenues:
Retail new vehicles
$
2.0
$
4.6
(57
)%
$
9.2
$
9.0
2
%
Used vehicles
515.5
497.0
4
%
2,116.8
2,032.6
4
%
Wholesale vehicles
27.3
36.5
(25
)%
170.6
110.0
55
%
Total vehicles
544.8
538.1
1
%
2,296.6
2,151.6
7
%
Finance, insurance and other, net
44.5
41.1
8
%
166.4
193.7
(14
)%
Total revenues
589.3
579.2
2
%
2,463.0
2,345.3
5
%
Gross Profit:
Retail new vehicles
0.2
0.7
(71
)%
1.1
1.1
-
%
Used vehicles
(3.6
)
(3.7
)
3
%
4.4
(55.2
)
108
%
Wholesale vehicles
(0.3
)
2.8
(111
)%
3.2
9.2
(65
)%
Total vehicles
(3.7
)
(0.2
)
NM
8.7
(44.9
)
119
%
Finance, insurance and other, net
44.5
41.1
8
%
166.4
193.7
(14
)%
Total gross profit
40.8
40.9
-
%
175.1
148.8
18
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(62.3
)
(60.5
)
(3
)%
(269.8
)
(197.8
)
(36
)%
Impairment charges
(204.9
)
(0.1
)
NM
(204.9
)
(0.1
)
NM
Depreciation and amortization
(7.0
)
(4.8
)
(46
)%
(24.7
)
(16.3
)
(52
)%
Operating income (loss)
(233.4
)
(24.5
)
(853
)%
(324.3
)
(65.4
)
(396
)%
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, floor plan
(3.9
)
(1.5
)
(160
)%
(10.7
)
(4.9
)
(118
)%
Interest expense, other, net
(0.9
)
(0.8
)
(13
)%
(3.9
)
(1.7
)
(129
)%
Other income (expense), net
-
0.1
(100
)%
0.1
(0.1
)
200
%
Total other income (expense)
(4.8
)
(2.2
)
(118
)%
(14.5
)
(6.7
)
(116
)%
Income (loss) before taxes
(238.2
)
(26.7
)
(792
)%
(338.8
)
(72.1
)
(370
)%
Add: Impairment charges
204.9
0.1
NM
204.9
0.1
NM
Segment income (loss)
$
(33.3
)
$
(26.6
)
(25
)%
$
(133.9
)
$
(72.0
)
(86
)%
Unit Sales Volume:
Retail new vehicles
26
59
(56
)%
152
128
19
%
Used vehicles
17,435
15,649
11
%
64,107
77,835
(18
)%
Wholesale vehicles
2,444
2,436
-
%
11,236
11,667
(4
)%
Gross Profit Per Unit:
Total used vehicle and F&I
$
2,340
$
2,344
-
%
$
2,657
$
1,774
50
%
NM = Not Meaningful
Note: Reported EchoPark Segment results include (i) same market results from the "EchoPark Segment - Same Market" table below and (ii) the effects of acquisitions, open points, dispositions and holding company impacts for the periods reported. All currently operating EchoPark stores in a local geographic market are included within the same market group as of the first full month following the first anniversary of the market's opening.
EchoPark Segment - Same Market
Three Months Ended December 31,
Better /
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
Better /
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
(In millions, except unit and per unit data)
Revenues:
Retail new vehicles
$
2.2
$
4.5
(51
)%
$
12.5
$
8.9
40
%
Used vehicles
400.0
464.3
(14
)%
1,623.2
1,993.9
(19
)%
Wholesale vehicles
22.3
35.2
(37
)%
149.3
108.7
37
%
Total vehicles
424.5
504.0
(16
)%
1,785.0
2,111.5
(15
)%
Finance, insurance and other, net
32.0
38.9
(18
)%
123.0
190.8
(36
)%
Total revenues
456.5
542.9
(16
)%
1,908.0
2,302.3
(17
)%
Gross Profit:
Retail new vehicles
0.2
0.4
(50
)%
1.1
0.8
38
%
Used vehicles
(5.5
)
(5.6
)
2
%
(14.3
)
(56.8
)
75
%
Wholesale vehicles
(0.2
)
2.9
(107
)%
3.7
9.4
(61
)%
Total vehicles
(5.5
)
(2.3
)
(139
)%
(9.5
)
(46.6
)
80
%
Finance, insurance and other, net
32.0
38.9
(18
)%
123.0
190.8
(36
)%
Total gross profit
$
26.5
$
36.6
(28
)%
$
113.5
$
144.2
(21
)%
Unit Sales Volume:
Retail new vehicles
26
59
(56
)%
152
128
19
%
Used vehicles
13,919
14,882
(6
)%
51,336
76,838
(33
)%
Wholesale vehicles
1,969
2,321
(15
)%
9,466
11,546
(18
)%
Gross Profit Per Unit:
Total used vehicle and F&I
$
1,895
$
2,239
(15
)%
$
2,109
$
1,741
21
%
Note: All currently operating EchoPark stores in a local geographic market are included within the same market group as of the first full month following the first anniversary of the market's opening.
Powersports Segment - Reported
Three Months Ended December 31,
Better /
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
Better /
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
(In millions, except unit and per unit data)
Revenues:
Retail new vehicles
$
18.8
$
-
NM
$
31.8
$
-
NM
Used vehicles
2.1
-
NM
7.1
-
NM
Wholesale vehicles
0.1
-
NM
0.3
-
NM
Total vehicles
21.0
-
NM
39.2
-
NM
Parts, service and collision repair
6.3
-
NM
11.7
-
NM
Finance, insurance and other, net
1.3
-
NM
2.6
-
NM
Total revenues
28.6
-
NM
53.5
-
NM
Gross Profit:
Retail new vehicles
3.6
-
NM
6.4
-
NM
Used vehicles
0.7
-
NM
2.0
-
NM
Wholesale vehicles
-
-
NM
-
-
NM
Total vehicles
4.3
-
NM
8.4
-
NM
Parts, service and collision repair
3.1
-
NM
5.8
-
NM
Finance, insurance and other, net
1.3
-
NM
2.6
-
NM
Total gross profit
8.7
-
NM
16.8
-
NM
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(5.9
)
-
NM
(12.3
)
-
NM
Impairment charges
-
-
NM
-
-
NM
Depreciation and amortization
(0.6
)
-
NM
(1.0
)
-
NM
Operating income (loss)
2.2
-
NM
3.5
-
NM
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, floor plan
-
-
NM
-
-
NM
Interest expense, other, net
(0.6
)
-
NM
(1.0
)
-
NM
Other income (expense), net
0.2
-
NM
0.2
-
NM
Total other income (expense)
(0.4
)
-
NM
(0.8
)
-
NM
Income (loss) before taxes
1.8
-
NM
2.7
-
NM
Add: impairment charges
-
-
NM
-
-
NM
Segment income (loss)
$
1.8
$
-
NM
$
2.7
$
-
NM
Unit Sales Volume:
Retail new vehicles
1,013
-
NM
1,592
-
NM
Used vehicles
237
-
NM
590
-
NM
Wholesale vehicles
34
-
NM
35
-
NM
Retail new & used vehicles
1,250
-
NM
2,182
-
NM
Gross Profit Per Unit:
Retail new vehicles
$
3,535
$
-
NM
$
3,974
$
-
NM
Used vehicles
$
2,860
$
-
NM
$
3,349
$
-
NM
Finance, insurance and other, net
$
1,026
$
-
NM
$
1,205
$
-
NM
NM = Not Meaningful
Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Consolidated - SG&A Expenses
Three Months Ended December 31,
Better / (Worse)
2022
2021
Change
% Change
(In millions)
Reported:
Compensation
$
240.8
$
226.0
$
(14.8
)
(7
)%
Advertising
22.6
17.4
(5.2
)
(30
)%
Rent
12.7
12.1
(0.6
)
(5
)%
Other
90.2
87.8
(2.4
)
(3
)%
Total SG&A expenses
$
366.3
$
343.3
$
(23.0
)
(7
)%
Items of interest:
Long-term compensation charges
$
-
$
(6.5
)
Acquisition and disposition-related gain (loss)
9.1
(1.2
)
Total SG&A adjustments
$
9.1
$
(7.7
)
Adjusted:
Total adjusted SG&A expenses
$
375.4
$
335.6
$
(39.8
)
(12
)%
Reported:
SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit:
Compensation
41.8
%
42.6
%
80
bps
Advertising
3.9
%
3.3
%
(60
)
bps
Rent
2.2
%
2.3
%
10
bps
Other
15.7
%
16.5
%
80
bps
Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit
63.6
%
64.7
%
110
bps
Items of interest:
Long-term compensation charges
-
%
(1.2
)%
Acquisition and disposition-related gain (loss)
1.6
%
(0.2
)%
Total effect of adjustments
1.6
%
(1.4
)%
Adjusted:
Total adjusted SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit
65.2
%
63.3
%
(190
)
bps
Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Consolidated - SG&A Expenses (Continued)
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
Better / (Worse)
2022
2021
Change
% Change
(In millions)
Reported:
Compensation
$
1,014.8
$
834.5
$
(180.3
)
(22
)%
Advertising
95.4
61.6
(33.8
)
(55
)%
Rent
51.0
53.2
2.2
4
%
Other
393.9
325.4
(68.5
)
(21
)%
Total SG&A expenses
$
1,555.1
$
1,274.7
$
(280.4
)
(22
)%
Items of interest:
Long-term compensation charges
$
(4.4
)
$
(6.5
)
Acquisition and disposition-related gain (loss)
9.1
(1.2
)
Total SG&A adjustments
$
4.7
$
(7.7
)
Adjusted:
Total adjusted SG&A expenses
$
1,559.8
$
1,267.0
$
(292.8
)
(23
)%
Reported:
SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit:
Compensation
43.8
%
43.6
%
(20
)
bps
Advertising
4.1
%
3.2
%
(90
)
bps
Rent
2.2
%
2.8
%
60
bps
Other
17.0
%
17.0
%
-
bps
Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit
67.1
%
66.6
%
(50
)
bps
Items of interest:
Long-term compensation charges
(0.2
)%
(0.3
)%
Acquisition and disposition-related gain (loss)
0.4
%
(0.1
)%
Total effect of adjustments
0.2
%
(0.4
)%
Adjusted:
Total adjusted SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit
67.3
%
66.2
%
(110
)
bps
Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Franchised Dealerships Segment - SG&A Expenses
Three Months Ended December 31,
Better / (Worse)
2022
2021
Change
% Change
(In millions)
Reported:
Compensation
$
200.8
$
189.8
$
(11.0
)
(6
)%
Advertising
10.7
6.3
(4.4
)
(70
)%
Rent
10.5
10.4
(0.1
)
(1
)%
Other
76.1
76.3
0.2
-
%
Total SG&A expenses
$
298.1
$
282.8
$
(15.3
)
(5
)%
Items of interest:
Acquisition and disposition-related gain (loss)
$
9.1
$
(1.2
)
Total SG&A adjustments
$
9.1
$
(1.2
)
Adjusted:
Total adjusted SG&A expenses
$
307.2
$
281.6
$
(25.6
)
(9
)%
Reported:
SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit:
Compensation
38.1
%
38.8
%
70
bps
Advertising
2.0
%
1.3
%
(70
)
bps
Rent
2.0
%
2.1
%
10
bps
Other
14.5
%
15.5
%
100
bps
Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit
56.6
%
57.7
%
110
bps
Items of interest:
Acquisition and disposition-related gain (loss)
1.7
%
(0.2
)%
Total effect of adjustments
1.7
%
(0.2
)%
Adjusted:
Total adjusted SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit
58.3
%
57.5
%
(80
)
bps
Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Franchised Dealerships Segment - SG&A Expenses (Continued)
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
Better / (Worse)
2022
2021
Change
% Change
(In millions)
Reported:
Compensation
$
858.0
$
719.6
$
(138.4
)
(19
)%
Advertising
36.9
26.1
(10.8
)
(41
)%
Rent
42.4
46.6
4.2
9
%
Other
335.6
284.6
(51.0
)
(18
)%
Total SG&A expenses
$
1,272.9
$
1,076.9
$
(196.0
)
(18
)%
Items of interest:
Long-term compensation charges
$
(4.4
)
$
-
Acquisition and disposition-related gain (loss)
9.1
(1.2
)
Total SG&A adjustments
$
4.7
$
(1.2
)
Adjusted:
Total adjusted SG&A expenses
$
1,277.6
$
1,075.7
$
(201.9
)
(19
)%
Reported:
SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit:
Compensation
40.4
%
40.8
%
40
bps
Advertising
1.7
%
1.5
%
(20
)
bps
Rent
2.0
%
2.6
%
60
bps
Other
15.8
%
16.1
%
30
bps
Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit
59.9
%
61.0
%
110
bps
Items of interest:
Long-term compensation charges
(0.2
)%
-
%
Acquisition and disposition-related gain (loss)
0.4
%
(0.1
)%
Total effect of adjustments
0.2
%
(0.1
)%
Adjusted:
Total adjusted SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit
60.1
%
60.9
%
80
bps
Non-GAAP Reconciliation - EchoPark Segment - SG&A Expenses
Three Months Ended December 31,
Better / (Worse)
2022
2021
Change
% Change
(In millions)
Reported:
Compensation
$
35.8
$
36.2
$
0.4
1
%
Advertising
11.6
11.1
(0.5
)
(5
)%
Rent
2.2
1.7
(0.5
)
(29
)%
Other
12.7
11.5
(1.2
)
(10
)%
Total SG&A expenses
$
62.3
$
60.5
$
(1.8
)
(3
)%
Items of interest:
Long-term compensation charges
$
-
$
(6.5
)
Total SG&A adjustments
$
-
$
(6.5
)
Adjusted:
Total adjusted SG&A expenses
$
62.3
$
54.0
$
(8.3
)
(15
)%
Reported:
SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit:
Compensation
87.9
%
88.5
%
60
bps
Advertising
28.4
%
27.1
%
(130
)
bps
Rent
5.3
%
4.2
%
(110
)
bps
Other
31.2
%
28.3
%
(290
)
bps
Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit
152.8
%
148.1
%
(470
)
bps
Items of interest:
Long-term compensation charges
-
%
(15.9
)%
Total effect of adjustments
-
%
(15.9
)%
Adjusted:
Total adjusted SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit
152.8
%
132.2
%
(2,060
)
bps
Non-GAAP Reconciliation - EchoPark Segment - SG&A Expenses (Continued)
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
Better / (Worse)
2022
2021
Change
% Change
(In millions)
Reported:
Compensation
$
148.0
$
114.9
$
(33.1
)
(29
)%
Advertising
58.0
35.5
(22.5
)
(63
)%
Rent
8.5
6.6
(1.9
)
(29
)%
Other
55.3
40.8
(14.5
)
(36
)%
Total SG&A expenses
$
269.8
$
197.8
$
(72.0
)
(36
)%
Items of interest:
Long-term compensation charges
$
-
$
(6.5
)
Total SG&A adjustments
$
-
$
(6.5
)
Adjusted:
Total adjusted SG&A expenses
$
269.8
$
191.3
$
(78.5
)
(41
)%
Reported:
SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit:
Compensation
84.5
%
77.2
%
(730
)
bps
Advertising
33.1
%
23.9
%
(920
)
bps
Rent
4.9
%
4.4
%
(50
)
bps
Other
31.6
%
27.4
%
(420
)
bps
Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit
154.1
%
132.9
%
(2,120
)
bps
Items of interest:
Long-term compensation charges
-
%
(4.3
)%
Total effect of adjustments
-
%
(4.3
)%
Adjusted:
Total adjusted SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit
154.1
%
128.6
%
(2,550
)
bps
Powersports Segment - SG&A Expenses
Three Months Ended December 31,
Better / (Worse)
2022
2021
Change
% Change
(In millions)
Reported:
Compensation
$
4.1
$
-
NM
NM
Advertising
0.3
-
NM
NM
Rent
-
-
NM
NM
Other
1.5
-
NM
NM
Total SG&A expenses
$
5.9
$
-
NM
NM
Reported:
SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit:
Compensation
47.9
%
-
%
NM
bps
Advertising
3.9
%
-
%
NM
bps
Rent
0.4
%
-
%
NM
bps
Other
16.2
%
-
%
NM
bps
Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit
68.4
%
-
%
NM
bps
NM = Not Meaningful
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
Better / (Worse)
2022
2021
Change
% Change
(In millions)
Reported:
Compensation
$
8.9
$
-
NM
NM
Advertising
0.6
-
NM
NM
Rent
-
-
NM
NM
Other
2.8
-
NM
NM
Total SG&A expenses
$
12.3
$
-
NM
NM
Reported:
SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit:
Compensation
52.9
%
-
%
NM
bps
Advertising
3.4
%
-
%
NM
bps
Rent
0.2
%
-
%
NM
bps
Other
16.9
%
-
%
NM
bps
Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit
73.4
%
-
%
NM
bps
NM = Not Meaningful
Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Franchised Dealerships Segment - Income (Loss) Before Taxes and Segment Income (Loss)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
(In millions)
Reported:
Income (loss) before taxes
$
53.9
$
149.2
(64
)%
$
526.1
$
530.3
(1
)%
Add: impairment charges
115.5
-
115.5
-
Segment income (loss)
$
169.4
$
149.2
14
%
$
641.6
$
530.3
21
%
Pre-tax items of interest:
Acquisition and disposition-related (gain) loss
$
(9.1
)
$
1.2
$
(9.1
)
$
1.2
Long-term compensation charges
-
-
4.4
-
Loss on debt extinguishment
-
15.6
-
15.6
Total pre-tax items of interest
$
(9.1
)
$
16.8
$
(4.7
)
$
16.8
Adjusted:
Segment income (loss)
$
160.3
$
166.0
(3
)%
$
636.9
$
547.1
16
%
Non-GAAP Reconciliation - EchoPark Segment - Income (Loss) Before Taxes and Segment Income (Loss)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
(In millions)
Reported:
Income (loss) before taxes
$
(238.2
)
$
(26.7
)
792
%
$
(338.8
)
$
(72.1
)
370
%
Add: impairment charges
204.9
0.1
204.9
0.1
Segment income (loss)
$
(33.3
)
$
(26.6
)
25
%
$
(133.9
)
$
(72.0
)
86
%
Pre-tax items of interest:
Long-term compensation charges
-
6.5
-
6.5
Total pre-tax items of interest
$
-
$
6.5
$
-
$
6.5
Adjusted:
Segment income (loss)
$
(33.3
)
$
(20.1
)
66
%
$
(133.9
)
$
(65.5
)
104
%
Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Powersports Segment - Income (Loss) Before Taxes and Segment Income (Loss)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
(In millions)
Reported:
Income (loss) before taxes
$
1.8
$
-
NM
$
2.7
$
-
NM
Add: impairment charges
-
-
-
-
Segment income (loss)
1.8
-
NM
2.7
-
NM
NM = Not Meaningful
Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Consolidated - Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Weighted-
Net Income
Per
Weighted-
Net Income
Per
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Reported net income (loss), diluted shares(1), and diluted earnings (loss) per share
36.5
$
(190.9
)
$
(5.22
)
42.8
$
96.3
$
2.25
Pre-tax items of interest:
Acquisition and disposition-related (gain) loss
$
(9.1
)
$
1.2
Long-term compensation charges
-
6.5
Loss on debt extinguishment
-
15.6
Impairment charges
320.4
-
Total pre-tax items of interest
$
311.3
$
23.3
Tax effect of above items
(22.6
)
(5.9
)
Adjusted net income (loss), diluted shares, and diluted earnings (loss) per share
36.5
$
97.8
$
2.61
42.8
$
113.7
$
2.66
(1) Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding used for the three months ended December 31, 2022 due to the net loss on a reported GAAP basis.
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
Weighted-
Net Income
Per
Weighted-
Net Income
Per
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Reported net income (loss), diluted shares, and diluted earnings (loss) per share
39.7
$
88.5
$
2.23
43.3
$
348.9
$
8.06
Pre-tax items of interest:
Acquisition and disposition-related (gain) loss
$
(9.1
)
$
1.2
Long-term compensation charges
4.4
6.5
Loss on debt extinguishment
-
15.6
Impairment charges
320.4
-
Total pre-tax items of interest
$
315.7
$
23.3
Tax effect of above items
(22.6
)
(5.9
)
Adjusted net income (loss), diluted shares, and diluted earnings (loss) per share
39.7
$
381.6
$
9.61
43.3
$
366.3
$
8.46
Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Franchised
EchoPark
Segment
Powersports
Total
Franchised
EchoPark
Powersports
Total
(In millions)
Net income (loss)
$
(190.9
)
$
96.3
Income tax (benefit) expense
8.4
25.8
Income (loss) before taxes
$
53.9
$
(238.2
)
$
1.8
$
(182.5
)
$
148.9
$
(26.8
)
$
-
$
122.1
Non-floor plan interest (1)
22.0
0.9
0.6
23.5
16.2
0.7
-
16.9
Depreciation and amortization (2)
27.4
7.0
0.5
34.9
23.4
4.9
-
28.3
Stock-based compensation expense
3.6
-
-
3.6
3.8
-
-
3.8
Asset impairment charges
115.5
204.9
-
320.4
-
0.1
-
0.1
Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment
-
-
-
-
15.6
-
-
15.6
Long-term compensation charges
-
-
-
-
-
6.5
-
6.5
Acquisition and disposition-related (gain) loss
(9.2
)
-
-
(9.2
)
0.5
-
-
0.5
Adjusted EBITDA
$
213.2
$
(25.4
)
$
2.9
$
190.7
$
208.4
$
(14.6
)
$
-
$
193.8
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
Franchised
EchoPark
Powersports
Total
Franchised
EchoPark
Powersports
Total
(In millions)
Net income (loss)
$
88.5
$
348.9
Income tax (benefit) expense
101.5
109.3
Income (loss) before taxes
$
526.1
$
(338.8
)
$
2.7
$
190.0
$
530.3
$
(72.1
)
$
-
$
458.2
Non-floor plan interest (1)
80.0
3.7
1.0
84.7
43.0
1.7
-
44.7
Depreciation and amortization (2)
107.0
24.8
0.9
132.7
87.9
16.4
-
104.3
Stock-based compensation expense
16.0
-
-
16.0
15.0
-
-
15.0
Asset impairment charges
115.5
204.9
-
320.4
-
0.1
-
0.1
Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment
-
-
-
-
15.6
-
-
15.6
Long-term compensation charges
4.4
-
-
4.4
-
8.0
-
8.0
Acquisition and disposition-related (gain) loss
(9.7
)
-
-
(9.7
)
-
(0.4
)
-
(0.4
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
839.3
$
(105.4
)
$
4.6
$
738.5
$
691.8
$
(46.3
)
$
-
$
645.5
(1)
Includes interest expense, other, net in the accompanying consolidated statements of operations, net of any amortization of debt issuance costs or net debt discount/premium included in (2) below.
(2)
Includes the following line items from the accompanying consolidated statements of cash flows: depreciation and amortization of property and equipment; debt issuance cost amortization; and debt discount amortization, net of premium amortization.
