Sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $859 million, an increase of 3% as reported and 9% in constant currency, compared to sales of $836 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.
On a GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased to $3.81, compared to $3.52 for the fourth quarter of 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS was $3.84, compared to $3.67 for the fourth quarter of 2021. This includes a headwind of approximately 8% due to unfavorable foreign exchange.
For fiscal year 2022, the Company's sales were $2,972 million, an increase of 7% as reported and 12% in constant currency, compared to sales of $2,786 million for fiscal year 2021.
On a GAAP basis, EPS for fiscal year 2022 increased to $11.73, compared to $11.17 for fiscal year 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS increased by 7% to $12.02, compared to $11.20 in fiscal year 2021. This includes a headwind of approximately 9% due to unfavorable foreign exchange.
"After closing another very successful year, I would like to thank our Waters colleagues for their continued resilience and focus on innovation. Our results are a true testament to our sustained commercial momentum, revitalized portfolio, and the exceptional team we have in place," said Dr. Udit Batra, President & CEO, Waters Corporation.
Dr. Batra continued, "2022 ended with an excellent fourth quarter, demonstrating continued strength across our portfolio and end markets. After two years of delivering strong results, we are excited to announce the next step in the execution of our growth strategy with the acquisition of Wyatt Technology."
Fourth Quarter 2022
During the fourth quarter of 2022, sales into the pharmaceutical market were flat as reported and increased 6% in constant currency, sales into the industrial market increased 8% as reported and 14% in constant currency and sales into the academic and government markets increased 1% as reported and 8% in constant currency.
During the quarter, instrument system sales increased 5% as reported and 10% in constant currency, while recurring revenues, which represent the combination of service and precision chemistries, were flat as reported and increased 7% in constant currency.
Geographically, sales in Asia during the quarter decreased 1% as reported and increased 7% in constant currency (with China sales declining 6% as reported and 3% in constant currency), sales in the Americas increased 8% (with U.S. sales growing 8%) and sales in Europe increased 1% as reported and 11% in constant currency.
Full-Year 2022
For fiscal year 2022, sales into the pharmaceutical market increased 5% as reported and 10% in constant currency, sales into the industrial market increased 10% as reported and 15% in constant currency and sales into the academic and government markets increased 7% as reported and 13% in constant currency.
For fiscal year 2022, instrument system sales increased 11% as reported and 16% in constant currency, while recurring revenues increased 3% as reported and 9% in constant currency.
Geographically, sales in Asia for fiscal year 2022 increased 5% as reported and 12% in constant currency (with China sales growing 8% as reported and 10% in constant currency), sales in the Americas increased 14% (with U.S. sales growing 14%) and sales in Europe were flat as reported and increased 10% in constant currency.
Unless otherwise noted, sales growth and decline percentages are presented on an as-reported basis and are the same as the sales growth and decline percentages presented on a constant currency basis as compared with the same period in the prior year, each of which is detailed in the reconciliation of sales growth rates to constant currency growth rates in the tables below.
A description and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results appear in the tables below and can be found on the Company's website www.waters.com in the Investor Relations section.
Full-Year and First Quarter 2023 Financial Guidance
Full-Year 2023 Financial Guidance
The Company expects full-year 2023 organic constant currency sales growth in the range of 5% to 6.5%. Currency translation is expected to decrease full-year organic sales growth by approximately 1%. The Wyatt transaction is expected to increase full-year reported sales growth by 2% to 3%. The resulting full-year 2023 reported sales growth is expected in the range of 6% to 8.5%.
The Company expects full-year 2023 non-GAAP EPS in the range of $12.55 to $12.75, which includes an estimated headwind of approximately 3% due to unfavorable foreign exchange. The Wyatt transaction is expected to temporarily decrease full-year 2023 non-GAAP EPS by approximately 1%. The Company expects the transaction to become accretive to non-GAAP EPS starting in the first quarter of 2024.
Please refer to the tables below for a reconciliation of the projected GAAP to non-GAAP financial outlook for the full-year.
First Quarter 2023 Financial Guidance
The Company expects first quarter 2023 constant currency sales growth in the range of 4% to 6%. Currency translation is expected to decrease first quarter sales growth by approximately 4%.
The Company expects first quarter 2023 non-GAAP EPS in the range of $2.55 to $2.65, which includes an estimated headwind of approximately 6% due to unfavorable foreign exchange.
Please refer to the tables below for a reconciliation of the projected GAAP to non-GAAP financial outlook for the first quarter.
Announcing Acquisition of Wyatt Technology Corporation
The company has also announced today that it has reached an agreement to acquire Wyatt Technology Corporation, a pioneer in innovative light scattering and field-flow fractionation instruments, software, accessories, and services, for $1.36 billion in cash, subject to certain adjustments. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023 subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Please see today's separate release for additional details.
About Waters Corporation
Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 8,200 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.waters.com.
|Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|December 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|Net sales
$
858,510
$
836,449
$
2,971,956
$
2,785,874
|Costs and operating expenses:
|Cost of sales
348,190
351,004
1,248,182
1,156,533
|Selling and administrative expenses
174,257
173,014
658,026
626,968
|Research and development expenses
48,277
43,331
176,190
168,358
|Purchased intangibles amortization
1,503
1,735
6,366
7,143
|Acquired in-process research and development
-
-
9,797
-
|Litigation provision
-
5,165
-
5,165
|Operating income
286,283
262,200
873,395
821,707
|Other (expense) income, net (a)
(372
)
(870
)
2,228
17,203
|Interest expense, net
(10,415
)
(9,010
)
(37,777
)
(32,717
)
|Income from operations before income taxes
275,496
252,320
837,846
806,193
|Provision for income taxes
48,434
36,081
130,091
113,350
|Net income
$
227,062
$
216,239
$
707,755
$
692,843
|Net income per basic common share
$
3.83
$
3.55
$
11.80
$
11.25
|Weighted-average number of basic common shares
59,329
60,984
59,985
61,575
|Net income per diluted common share
$
3.81
$
3.52
$
11.73
$
11.17
|Weighted-average number of diluted common shares and equivalents
59,644
61,423
60,331
62,028
|(a) During the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the Company executed a settlement agreement to resolve patent infringement litigation with Bruker Corporation and Bruker Daltronik GmbH regarding their timsTOF product line. In connection with the settlement, the Company is entitled to receive $10 million in guaranteed payments, including minimum royalty payments, which was recognized within Other income (expense), net in our consolidated statement of operations. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the Company recorded an unrealized gain of $10 million due to an observable change in the fair value of an existing investment the Company does not have the ability to exercise significant influence over.
|Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP
|Net Sales by Operating Segments, Products & Services, Geography and Markets
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
|(In thousands)
|Current
|Period
|Constant
|Three Months Ended
|Percent
|Currency
|Currency
|December 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Change
|Impact
|Growth Rate (a)
|NET SALES - OPERATING SEGMENTS
|Waters
|$
754,753
|$
742,070
2
%
|$
(44,846
)
8
%
|TA
103,757
94,379
10
%
(5,184
)
15
%
|Total
|$
858,510
|$
836,449
3
%
|$
(50,030
)
9
%
|NET SALES - PRODUCTS & SERVICES
|Instruments
|$
463,038
|$
441,229
5
%
|$
(21,067
)
10
%
|Service
255,734
256,489
-
(18,997
)
7
%
|Chemistry
139,738
138,731
1
%
(9,966
)
8
%
|Total Recurring
395,472
395,220
-
(28,963
)
7
%
|Total
|$
858,510
|$
836,449
3
%
|$
(50,030
)
9
%
|NET SALES - GEOGRAPHY
|Asia
|$
319,465
|$
321,674
(1
%)
|$
(24,355
)
7
%
|Americas
293,118
271,968
8
%
(1,189
)
8
%
|Europe
245,927
242,807
1
%
(24,486
)
11
%
|Total
|$
858,510
|$
836,449
3
%
|$
(50,030
)
9
%
|NET SALES - MARKETS
|Pharmaceutical
|$
492,763
|$
491,870
-
|$
(29,101
)
6
|%
|Industrial
267,923
247,320
8
|%
(14,196
)
14
|%
|Academic & Government
97,824
97,259
1
|%
(6,733
)
8
|%
|Total
|$
858,510
|$
836,449
3
|%
|$
(50,030
)
9
|%
|NET SALES - EXCLUDING CHINA
|Total Net Sales
|$
858,510
|$
836,449
3
|%
|$
(50,030
)
9
|%
|China Net Sales
165,291
175,098
(6
|%)
(4,125
)
(3
|%)
|Total Net Sales Excluding China
|$
693,219
|$
661,351
5
|%
|$
(45,905
)
12
|%
|________________________________
|(a)
|The Company believes that referring to comparable constant currency growth rates is a useful way to evaluate the underlying performance of Waters Corporation's net sales. Constant currency growth rate, a non-GAAP financial measure, measures the change in net sales between current and prior year periods, ignoring the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period. See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release.
|Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP
|Net Sales by Operating Segments, Products & Services, Geography and Markets
|Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
|(In thousands)
|Current
|Period
|Constant
|Twelve Months Ended
|Percent
|Currency
|Currency
|December 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Change
|Impact
|Growth Rate (a)
|NET SALES - OPERATING SEGMENTS
|Waters
|$
2,626,462
|$
2,473,083
6
%
|$
(135,337
)
12
%
|TA
345,494
312,791
10
%
(16,335
)
16
%
|Total
|$
2,971,956
|$
2,785,874
7
%
|$
(151,672
)
12
%
|NET SALES - PRODUCTS & SERVICES
|Instruments
|$
1,462,770
|$
1,314,861
11
%
|$
(64,522
)
16
%
|Service
983,787
963,804
2
%
(60,334
)
8
%
|Chemistry
525,399
507,209
4
%
(26,816
)
9
%
|Total Recurring
1,509,186
1,471,013
3
%
(87,150
)
9
%
|Total
|$
2,971,956
|$
2,785,874
7
%
|$
(151,672
)
12
%
|NET SALES - GEOGRAPHY
|Asia
|$
1,131,743
|$
1,075,765
5
%
|$
(69,308
)
12
%
|Americas
1,055,635
925,220
14
%
(2,440
)
14
%
|Europe
784,578
784,889
-
(79,924
)
10
%
|Total
|$
2,971,956
|$
2,785,874
7
%
|$
(151,672
)
12
%
|NET SALES - MARKETS
|Pharmaceutical
|$
1,751,665
|$
1,667,061
5
%
|$
(90,341
)
10
%
|Industrial
909,805
829,204
10
%
(43,867
)
15
%
|Academic & Government
310,486
289,609
7
%
(17,464
)
13
%
|Total
|$
2,971,956
|$
2,785,874
7
%
|$
(151,672
)
12
%
|NET SALES - EXCLUDING CHINA
|Total Net Sales
|$
2,971,956
|$
2,785,874
7
%
|$
(151,672
)
12
%
|China Net Sales
565,143
521,128
8
%
(5,906
)
10
%
|Total Net Sales Excluding China
|$
2,406,813
|$
2,264,746
6
%
|$
(145,766
)
13
%
|________________________________
|(a)
|The Company believes that referring to comparable constant currency growth rates is a useful way to evaluate the underlying performance of Waters Corporation's net sales. Constant currency growth rate, a non-GAAP financial measure, measures the change in net sales between current and prior year periods, ignoring the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period. See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release.
|Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Financials
|Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Acquired
|Income from
|IPR&D and
|Operations
|Selling &
|Research &
|Operating
|Other
|before
|Provision for
|Diluted
|Administrative
|Development
|Operating
|Income
|Income
|Income
|Income
|Net
|Earnings
|Expenses(a)
|Expenses
|Income
|Percentage
|(Expense)
|Taxes
|Taxes
|Income
|per Share
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
|GAAP
$
175,760
$
48,277
$
286,283
33.3
%
$
(372
)
$
275,496
$
48,434
$
227,062
$
3.81
|Adjustments:
|Purchased intangibles amortization (b)
(1,503
)
-
1,503
0.2
%
-
1,503
346
1,157
0.02
|Restructuring costs and certain other items (d)
(1,364
)
-
1,364
0.2
%
(120
)
1,244
278
966
0.02
|Adjusted Non-GAAP
$
172,893
$
48,277
$
289,150
33.7
%
$
(492
)
$
278,243
$
49,058
$
229,185
$
3.84
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
|GAAP
$
179,914
$
43,331
$
262,200
31.3
%
$
(870
)
$
252,320
$
36,081
$
216,239
$
3.52
|Adjustments:
|Purchased intangibles amortization (b)
(1,735
)
-
1,735
0.2
%
-
1,735
392
1,343
0.02
|Restructuring costs and certain other items (d)
(3,669
)
-
3,669
0.4
%
-
3,669
783
2,886
0.05
|Pension expenses (e)
-
-
-
-
109
109
33
76
-
|Litigation provision (f)
(5,165
)
-
5,165
0.6
%
-
5,165
1,240
3,925
0.06
|Certain income tax items (g)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(653
)
653
0.01
|Adjusted Non-GAAP
$
169,345
$
43,331
$
272,769
32.6
%
$
(761
)
$
262,998
$
37,876
$
225,122
$
3.67
|Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022
|GAAP
$
664,392
$
185,987
$
873,395
29.4
%
$
2,228
$
837,846
$
130,091
$
707,755
$
11.73
|Adjustments:
|Purchased intangibles amortization (b)
(6,366
)
-
6,366
0.2
%
-
6,366
1,461
4,905
0.08
|Acquired in-process research and development (c)
-
(9,797
)
9,797
0.3
%
-
9,797
2,351
7,446
0.12
|Restructuring costs and certain other items (d)
(8,551
)
-
8,551
0.3
%
(3,273
)
5,278
1,186
4,092
0.07
|Certain income tax items (g)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(994
)
994
0.02
|Adjusted Non-GAAP
$
649,475
$
176,190
$
898,109
30.2
%
$
(1,045
)
$
859,287
$
134,095
$
725,192
$
12.02
|Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
|GAAP
$
639,276
$
168,358
$
821,707
29.5
%
$
17,203
$
806,193
$
113,350
$
692,843
$
11.17
|Adjustments:
|Purchased intangibles amortization (b)
(7,143
)
-
7,143
0.3
%
-
7,143
1,617
5,526
0.09
|Restructuring costs and certain other items (d)
(7,338
)
-
7,338
0.3
%
(9,707
)
(2,369
)
(779
)
(1,590
)
(0.03
)
|Pension expenses (e)
-
-
-
-
(294
)
(294
)
(74
)
(220
)
-
|Litigation provision and settlement (f)
(5,165
)
-
5,165
0.2
%
(10,083
)
(4,918
)
(676
)
(4,242
)
(0.07
)
|Certain income tax items (g)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,341
)
2,341
0.04
|Adjusted Non-GAAP
$
619,630
$
168,358
$
841,353
30.2
%
$
(2,881
)
$
805,755
$
111,097
$
694,658
$
11.20
|________________________________
|(a)
|Selling & administrative expenses include purchased intangibles amortization, litigation provisions and settlements and asset impairments.
|(b)
|The purchased intangibles amortization, a non-cash expense, was excluded to be consistent with how management evaluates the performance of its core business against historical operating results and the operating results of competitors over periods of time.
|(c)
|Acquired in-process research and development was excluded as it relates to the cost of a licensing arrangement for charge detection mass spectrometry that the Company believes is unusual and not indicative of its normal business operations.
|(d)
|Restructuring costs, mergers and acquisition costs and certain other items were excluded as the Company believes that the cost to consolidate operations, reduce overhead, acquire companies and certain other income or expense items are not normal and do not represent future ongoing business expenses of a specific function or geographic location of the Company.
|(e)
|The pension settlement and curtailment expenses associated with certain defined benefit pension plans were excluded as the Company believes these expenses are not indicative of normal operating costs.
|(f)
|Litigation settlement gains and provisions were excluded as these items are isolated, unpredictable and not expected to recur regularly.
|(g)
|Certain income tax items were excluded as these non-cash expenses and benefits represent updates in management's assessment of ongoing examinations or other tax items that are not indicative of the Company's normal or future income tax expense.
|Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Preliminary Condensed Unclassified Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(In thousands and unaudited)
|December 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Cash, cash equivalents and investments
$
481,391
$
569,285
|Accounts receivable
722,892
612,648
|Inventories
455,710
356,095
|Property, plant and equipment, net
582,217
547,913
|Intangible assets, net
227,399
242,401
|Goodwill
430,328
437,865
|Other assets
381,516
328,725
Total assets
$
3,281,453
$
3,094,932
|Notes payable and debt
$
1,574,878
$
1,513,870
|Other liabilities
1,202,087
1,213,508
Total liabilities
2,776,965
2,727,378
|Total stockholders' equity
504,488
367,554
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,281,453
$
3,094,932
|Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
|(In thousands and unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|December 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
$
227,062
$
216,239
$
707,755
$
692,843
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net
|cash provided by operating activities:
|Stock-based compensation
11,635
7,969
42,564
29,918
|Depreciation and amortization
31,318
33,754
130,423
131,680
|Change in operating assets and liabilities and other, net
(71,306
)
(40,024
)
(269,081
)
(107,167
)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
198,709
217,938
611,661
747,274
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Additions to property, plant, equipment
|and software capitalization
(62,184
)
(44,652
)
(175,921
)
(161,266
)
|(Investments in) proceeds from equity investments, net
-
(921
)
8,903
(1,788
)
|Payments for intellectual property licenses
-
-
(7,535
)
(7,000
)
|Net change in investments
-
62,371
66,586
(61,576
)
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(62,184
)
16,798
(107,967
)
(231,630
)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Net change in debt
30,000
(100,000
)
60,000
151,463
|Proceeds from stock plans
6,665
643
42,801
55,643
|Purchases of treasury shares
(148,894
)
(156,235
)
(626,061
)
(648,930
)
|Other cash flow from financing activities, net
783
1,224
13,627
3,549
|Net cash used in financing activities
(111,446
)
(254,368
)
(509,633
)
(438,275
)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
11,813
(3,836
)
(14,766
)
(12,830
)
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
36,892
(23,468
)
(20,705
)
64,539
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
443,637
524,702
501,234
436,695
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
480,529
$
501,234
$
480,529
$
501,234
|Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (a)
|Net cash provided by operating activities - GAAP
$
198,709
$
217,938
$
611,661
$
747,274
|Adjustments:
|Additions to property, plant, equipment
|and software capitalization
(62,184
)
(44,652
)
(175,921
)
(161,266
)
|Tax reform payments
-
-
38,454
38,454
|Litigation settlements paid (received), net
-
5,165
(584
)
1,798
|Major facility renovations
8,113
9,029
32,079
49,207
|Free Cash Flow - Adjusted Non-GAAP
$
144,638
$
187,480
$
505,689
$
675,467
|(a) The Company defines free cash flow as net cash flow from operations accounted for under GAAP less capital expenditures and software capitalizations plus or minus any unusual and non recurring items. Free cash flow is not a GAAP measurement and may not be comparable to free cash flow reported by other companies.
|Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Projected GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Financial Outlook
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|April 1, 2023
|December 31, 2023
|Range
|Range
|Projected Sales
|Organic constant currency sales growth rate (a)
4.0
%
-
6.0
%
5.0
%
-
6.5
%
|Impact of:
|Currency translation
(4.0
%)
-
(4.0
%)
(1.0
%)
-
(1.0
%)
|Acquisitions
-
-
-
2.0
%
-
3.0
%
|Sales growth rate as reported
0.0
%
-
2.0
%
6.0
%
-
8.5
%
|Range
|Range
|Projected Earnings Per Diluted Share (b)
|GAAP earnings per diluted share
$
2.52
-
$
2.62
$
12.60
-
$
12.80
|Adjustments:
|Purchased intangibles amortization
$
0.02
-
$
0.02
$
0.08
-
$
0.08
|Certain income tax items
$
0.01
-
$
0.01
$
0.02
-
$
0.02
|Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share
Excluding impact of recently announced acquisitions
$
2.55
-
$
2.65
$
12.70
-
$
12.90
|Acquisitions
$
-
-
$
-
$
(0.15
)
-
$
(0.15
)
|Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share
Including impact of recently announced acquisitions
$
2.55
-
$
2.65
$
12.55
-
$
12.75
|(a) Organic constant currency growth rates are a non-GAAP financial measure that measures the change in net sales between current and prior year periods, ignoring the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and revenue from recently announced acquisitions during the current period. These amounts are estimated at the current foreign currency exchange rates and based on the forecasted geographical sales in local currency, as well as an assessment of market conditions as of today, and may differ significantly from actual results.
|(b) Projected earnings per diluted share estimates exclude the impact of certain transaction costs, amortization of purchased intangibles, and other costs related to recently announced acquisitions as the amounts cannot be reasonably estimated as of the date of this press release.
|These forward-looking adjustment estimates do not reflect future gains and charges that are inherently difficult to predict and estimate due to their unknown timing, effect and/or significance.
