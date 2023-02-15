Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.02.2023
PR Newswire
15.02.2023 | 13:36
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, February 15

The information contained in this release was correct as at 31 January 2023. Information on the Company's up to date net asset values can be found on the London Stock Exchange website at:

https://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-home.html.

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC (LEI:549300WWOCXSC241W468)
All information is at31 January 2023 and unaudited.
Performance at month end with net income reinvested


One
Month		Three
Months		Six
Months		One
Year		Three
Years		Five
Years
Net asset value4.3%2.5%2.8%6.7%34.8%56.5%
Share price3.6%2.8%0.0%5.8%21.8%52.7%
Russell 1000 Value Index2.8%0.3%3.5%8.5%36.9%61.5%

At month end

Net asset value - capital only:215.72p
Net asset value - cum income:216.46p
Share price:201.00p
Discount to cum income NAV:7.1%
Net yield1:4.0%
Total assets including current year revenue:£173.7m
Gearing:2.2%
Ordinary shares in issue2:80,229,044
Ongoing charges3:1.0%

1 Based on four quarterly dividends of 2.00p per share declared on 22 March 2022, 11 May 2022, 4 August 2022 and 2 November 2022 for the year ended 31 October 2022 and based on the share price as at close of business on 31 January 2023.

² Excluding 20,132,261 ordinary shares held in treasury.

³ The Company's ongoing charges calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain non-recurring items for the year ended 31 October 2022.

Sector AnalysisTotal Assets (%)
Financials22.5
Health Care19.1
Information Technology14.2
Consumer Discretionary9.6
Energy7.9
Industrials6.2
Consumer Staples6.0
Communication Services5.2
Materials4.3
Utilities4.0
Real Estate1.4
Net Current Liabilities-0.4
-----
100.0
=====

Country AnalysisTotal Assets (%)
United States81.7
United Kingdom8.0
Japan3.7
France2.8
Australia2.0
Canada1.2
Denmark1.0
Net Current Liabilities-0.4
-----
100.0
=====

Top 10 HoldingsCountry% Total Assets
Verizon CommunicationsUnited States3.1
Willis Towers WatsonUnited States3.0
Laboratory Corporation of AmericaUnited States2.9
SanofiFrance2.9
Cognizant Technology SolutionsUnited States2.7
Wells FargoUnited States2.6
CitigroupUnited States2.6
American InternationalUnited States2.6
Cisco SystemsUnited States2.5
CignaUnited States2.5

Tony DeSpirito, David Zhao and Lisa Yang, representing the Investment Manager, noted:

For the one-month period ended 31 January 2023, the Company's NAV increased by 4.3% and the share price by 3.6% (all in sterling). The Company's reference index, the Russell 1000 Value Index, returned 2.8% for the period.

The largest contributor to relative performance was due to investment decisions within the information technology sector; most notably selection decisions in the technology hardware, storage and peripherals industry proved to be beneficial to relative performance. Our overweight allocation and positive stock selection in the consumer discretionary sector also boosted relative results, mainly due to our allocation decisions in household durables. Another notable contributor during the period included our stock selection in financials.

The largest detractor from relative performance was due to investment decisions in the communication services sector, as the decision to not invest in interactive media proved costly. Our allocation decision to be underweight real estate also weighed on relative performance, specifically the decision to not invest in REITs. Another modest detractor for the period included selection decisions in the materials sector.

Transactions

During the month the Company initiated a number of trades, the largest buys being in Mondelez International and Gildan Activewear. The two sales during the period included Pepsico and Humana.

Positioning

As of the period end, the Company's largest overweight positions relative to the reference index were in the information technology, consumer discretionary and health care sectors. The Company's largest underweight positions relative to the reference index were in the industrials, real estate and consumer staples sectors.

Source: BlackRock.

15 February 2023

Latest information is available by typing blackrock.com/uk/brsa on the internet, "BLRKINDEX" on Reuters, "BLRK" on Bloomberg or "8800" on Topic 3 (ICV terminal). Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

