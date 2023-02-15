Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.02.2023
WKN: A2P5PN ISIN: US0547481087 
Frankfurt
15.02.23
09:15 Uhr
0,613 Euro
+0,010
+1,66 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
15.02.2023
103 Leser
AYRO, Inc.: AYRO to Present at the MicroCap Rodeo Winter Wonderland Best Ideas 2023 Virtual Conference

ROUND ROCK, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) ("AYRO" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric, purpose-built delivery vehicles and solutions for micro distribution, micromobility, and last-mile delivery, announces that AYRO Chief Executive Officer Tom Wittenschlaeger will present a corporate overview at the MicroCap Rodeo Winter Wonderland Best Ideas 2023 Conference that is being held virtually on February 21 - 24, 2023.

Presentation Date: Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Time: 12:30pm ET

Webcast Link:
https://my.webcaster4.com/guestaccess/producer/cc6c6607-b488-447f-b934-1a21e7b1de14

Mr. Wittenschlaeger will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. To schedule a meeting, please email angie.wright@issuerdirect.com

Click here to register: https://microcaprodeo.com/signup

About AYRO

AYRO designs and produces zero emission vehicles and systems that redefine the very nature of sustainability. Our goal is to craft solutions in a way that leaves minimal impact on not only carbon emissions, but the space itself. From tire tread, fuel cells, sound and even discordant visuals, we apply engineering and artistry to every element of our product mix. The AYRO Vanish is the first in this new product roadmap. For more information, visit ayro.com.

For investor inquiries:
CORE IR
investors@ayro.com
516-222-2560

# # # #

SOURCE: AYRO, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739431/AYRO-to-Present-at-the-MicroCap-Rodeo-Winter-Wonderland-Best-Ideas-2023-Virtual-Conference

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
