Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2023) - ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to provide corporate updates on the Company's 2023 outlook. Management has a focus on the health and wellness market and is focusing on the growth and profitability of Naturevan Nutrition Ltd. ("Naturevan") and Concierge Medical Consultants Inc. ("Concierge").

The Company's latest venture, Naturevan, has been gaining traction in the market and operations have been increasing awareness and sales of its premium vitamin and supplement products. To further strengthen its market presence, Naturevan is focused on diversifying its distribution channels and plans to expand its reach by making its products available on Amazon Canada this year. In addition, the Company has plans to grow its product offerings, increase sales, and enhance its online presence.

With the increased likeness of at-home care, management is focusing on increasing earnings and profitability for Concierge Medical in Toronto and Vancouver. The Company is working towards expanding IV Vitamin Therapy services and at-home care, which will increase growth and return for the company.

The Company's Covid testing business is focused on post-pandemic plans and is looking into diversifying its screening solutions beyond COVID-19. Our operations team is dedicated to increasing the number of film and production testing contracts while continuing to provide testing services to new shows from now until spring. The Company's focus is on bringing immediate returns with Naturevan and Concierge Medical while also exploring post-pandemic plans in the health and screening space.

As the Company continues to grow its business and diversify its offerings, ScreenPro remains committed to its core values of providing top-quality health and wellness products and services to customers. Management believes that focusing on diversification and growth in the health and wellness market will enable the Company to achieve long-term goals and bring value to stakeholders.

"The Company is dedicated to providing innovative products and services that help customers improve their health and wellness. The Company's primary focus will be on growing e-commerce sales with Naturevan and targeting growth in patient volume with Concierge Medical and IV Therapy. I look forward to overseeing and implementing operations and sales to create better profits. We have a solidified focus on the health and wellness market and will share more news as developments come," said Andrew Ryu, CEO and Chairman of the Company.

About ScreenPro

Founded in 2020, ScreenPro Security is a health and wellness management company that provided Canadians with professional health and medical solutions. With a focus on concierge medical services, ScreenPro Security offers personalized health care services such as IV vitamin therapy, personal home care, nurse care, on-call urgent medical care, nutrition, and health screening services, such as COVID-19 testing. Our team of board-certified physicians and healthcare professionals brings years of expertise to provide knowledgeable and trustworthy solutions to improve patients' overall health outcomes.

For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.screenprosecurity.com.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

