Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Jetzt Kurschance nutzen und auf nochmal 82,4% an einem Tag wetten?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14R2F ISIN: JE00BWH5YF45 Ticker-Symbol: RLU 
Frankfurt
15.02.23
08:10 Uhr
0,085 Euro
-0,017
-16,67 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROYAL ROAD MINERALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROYAL ROAD MINERALS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0860,10515:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ROYAL ROAD MINERALS
ROYAL ROAD MINERALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROYAL ROAD MINERALS LIMITED0,085-16,67 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.