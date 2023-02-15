Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.02.2023
15.02.2023
Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Avance Gas: Invitation to Earnings Presentation for the Fourth Quarter of 2022

Bermuda, February 15, 2023

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. (ticker "AGAS") will on Tuesday February 28, 2023 release its unaudited results for the fourth quarter of 2022. In connection with the earnings release, an audio webcast and conference call will be held at 14:00 (CET). The presentation and webcast link will be available from the Investor Relation section at Avance Gas' website www.avancegas.com (http://www.avancegas.com) prior to the presentation. Webcast can also be accessed by using the following links:

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tkk46ek8 (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tkk46ek8)

Conference call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1d1c1010c0934e878cd8ddfe28cef347 (https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1d1c1010c0934e878cd8ddfe28cef347)

A Q&A session will be held after the conference call/webcast.

For further queries, please contact:

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO

Telephone: +47 22 11 40 00

Email: ir@avancegas.com

ABOUT AVANCE GAS:

Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and operates a fleet of thirteen modern ships including three dual fuel LPG newbuidlings and an additional three Dual Fuel LPG newbuildings due for delivery in 2023 and Q1 2024. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


