Mittwoch, 15.02.2023
Xometry, Inc.: Xometry to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 1, 2023

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 15, 2023(NASDAQ: XMTR), the global online marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results before the market open on March 1, 2023.

Xometry will host its conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Xometry, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2022Earnings Presentation and Conference Call

  • Wednesday, March 1, 2023
  • 8:30 a.m. Eastern / 5:30 a.m. Pacific
  • To register please use the following link:
    https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4e6bfff61f404c9fb0d3615d73de6bbd (https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4e6bfff61f404c9fb0d3615d73de6bbd)
  • You may also visit the Xometry Investor Relations Homepage at investors.xometry.com (https://investors.xometry.com/) to listen to a live webcast of the call

The earnings webcast presentation will be archived within the Investor Relations sectionof Xometry's website.

About Xometry

Xometryor follow @xometry.

Investor Contacts
Shawn Milne
VP Investor Relations
240-335-8132
shawn.milne@xometry.com

Media Contact
Matthew Hutchison for Xometry
Matthew.Hutchison@Xometry.com


