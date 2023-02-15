Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed I-ON Digital Corp. (OTCQB: IONI) (the "Company") a company positioned to be a leader in the design, development, and deployment of fully-compliant, institutional-level digital asset ecosystems. CEO of the Company, Carlos Montoya, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

"What benefits does your precious metals digitalization ecosystem provide to address the growing market awareness surrounding coins, stable coins, and cryptocurrency?" asked Jolly. "The whole idea here is to create a fluid, value placeholder for precious metal assets focused in gold," said Montoya, adding that the ecosystem could also work with rare earth metals. "In this case, we structured it as a compliant security," he explained. "The ecosystem allows you to capture an independent custody for buy, sell, trade, transfer, pledge, or hypothecation."

"Ultimately, we have a five to one coverage," continued Montoya. "We discount it down for those who are concerned that they do not have a physical coin or physical ounce of gold," he said. "This is an institutional asset that has fluidity and can move," said Montoya, before elaborating on the Company's innovative successes, including being the first company to establish a digital asset as a security. "With IONI, we are going to add a publicly traded element to continue to add liquidity to the underlying assets of the company."

The conversation then turned to the challenges traditional mining companies face within the industry, including the more time consuming tasks like permitting and mobilization. "We are looking to create liquidity without having to go through the entire mining process and without having to raise funds for mining equipment," said Montoya. "It is a real challenge for junior mining companies."

"How has this business model advanced and why does it fulfill an important role in today's financial services landscape?" asked Jolly. "We are going to be adding additional wholesale banking components, including introducing some bonds to the marketplace which would be backed by the assets, so that we can continue to layer into the US and global financial systems," said Montoya. "Having the publicly traded unit allows us to secure the type of funding it requires to do a truly credible US and global roll out."

"Why is your business model so important moving forward for the mining industry?" asked Jolly. "This creates a value placeholder now, something you can put on your balance sheet," explained Montoya. "Once you create and we validate and establish the digital assets, could be gold, copper, or rhodium, you have something that trades or sells," he said. "Our goal is to go from 500,000 digital gold certificates in circulation to upwards of 15,000,000 to 20,000,000 certificates, then you would really have a highly fluid and highly accepted asset that is so differentiated from all of the other crypto assets out there."

To close the interview, Montoya elaborated on the potential of the Company's innovative precious metals digitalization platform and encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on their updates and current projects as they continue to position themselves as a leader in this emerging space.

