Second Kharon Global Summit Convenes C-Suite, Risk Management Leadership, and National Security Policymakers For Critical Dialogue on Sanctions, Supply Chain Security, Investment Risk, And More

LOS ANGELES and LONDON, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kharon's second Global Summit brought over 250 C-Suite leaders, national security policymakers, and risk management experts to London for a critical dialogue at the intersection of global commerce, risk management, and technology and innovation.





Attendees from the finance, corporate, government and professional services communities had the unique opportunity to attend plenary sessions on headline topics, network with peers from around the world, and be part of the critical discussion on navigating emerging risk management challenges.

Headline speakers included Noel Quinn, Group CEO of HSBC, Liam Fox, Member of U.K. Parliament, Elizabeth Rosenberg, Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Giles Thomson, Director of the U.K.'s Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), and Khaldoon Al Mubarak, CEO of Mubadala Investment Company. They were joined by more than 30 experts in risk management and compliance from leading global corporates and financial institutions, including Bank of America, Barclays, Binance, Deutsche Bank, ING, Microsoft, MUFG, SAP, and Standard Chartered.

Recent developments with Russia, China, and other global risk topics have created new challenges for international commerce and investment-making the Kharon Summit a timely and much-needed exchange of ideas.

Highlights from the forum included:

Why the C-Suite and board rooms are optimistic, despite uncertainty and emerging risks

The increasingly important role of utilizing data, analytics, and artificial intelligence in risk management

Key objectives of policymakers from both sides of the Atlantic as they work to address global conflict, illicit finance, corruption, and human rights issues

"The Kharon Global Summit is the only gathering in the world that brings together influential C-level executives and risk management leadership with current and former policymakers for a focused dialogue on global risk. Our objective with these gatherings is to create the essential forum for the global business community to establish best practices and enable value creation amidst an increasingly complex external operating environment," said Kharon CEO and Chairman Matthew Epstein. "Ultimately, illicit finance and other sources of external risk aren't limited by borders, which is why it takes global perspective, insight, and coordination to stay on the cutting edge of risk management. That's why we believe these events are so important, and why they're a natural extension of the work we do At Kharon."

Kharon helps leading organizations identify a wide range of sanctions and compliance risks, critical to managing financial crimes, supply chain exposure, export controls, investment risk, and more. Combining cutting edge technology and data science with industry-leading research, our solutions provide the critical insights required for a comprehensive view of illicit finance and other commercial threats.

The Kharon leadership team includes former senior officials from the U.S. Government who have leveraged their unique expertise to build a risk management solution that's trusted by the world's top financial institutions, global corporates, and professional services firms.

Learn more at Kharon.com .

