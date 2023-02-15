

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation accelerated slightly at the start of the year after easing in the previous two months, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 17.2 percent year-over-year in January, following a 16.6 percent gain in December. Economists had expected a rate of 17.6 percent.



Prices of electricity, gas, and other fuels climbed the most, by 34.0 percent annually, in January.



The price of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 20.7 percent, and that of fuel for personal transport equipment rose 18.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 2.4 percent in January versus only a 0.1 percent increase in December. That was below the expected increase of 2.8 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!