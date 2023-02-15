BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc.: BullFrog AI to Present at Benzinga All Access Event on Friday, February 17

GAITHERSBURG, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG; BFRGW) ("Bullfrog AI" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its proprietary Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning platform to improve drug development and shorten clinical trial timelines, today announced that management will present during Benzinga's All Access investor event taking place Friday, February 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Vin Singh, Founder and CEO of BullFrog AI, is scheduled to host a presentation and Q&A session during the event as follows.

Date: Friday, February 17, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://www.youtube.com/live/eNobwWD9QZI?feature=share

A live video webcast will be available using the link above - an archived replay will be made available after the live event on the Benzinga YouTube Channel. For more information on Benzinga All Access, please contact your Benzinga representative.

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI is a digital technology company using machine learning to usher in a new era of precision medicine. Through its collaborations with leading research institutions, including Johns Hopkins University, and others, BullFrog AI is at the forefront of AI-driven drug development. Using its proprietary bfLEAP Artificial Intelligence platform, BullFrog AI aims to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics by predicting which patients will respond to therapies in development. BullFrog AI is deploying bfLEAP for use at several critical stages of development with the intention of streamlining data analytics in therapeutics development, decreasing the overall development costs by decreasing failure rates for new therapeutics, and impacting the lives of countless patients that may have otherwise not received the therapies they need.

For more information visit BullFrogAI at

Website: www.bullfrogai.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bullfrogai/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

