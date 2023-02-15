BAB, Inc. Reports Year-ended 11/30/22 Results

DEERFIELD, Ill., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. (OTCQB: BABB) announced its financial results for its fiscal year-ended November 30, 2022, reporting net income of $432,000, or $0.06 per share. For the year-ended November 30, 2022, BAB, Inc. had revenues of $3,287,000 and net income of $432,000, or $0.06 per share, versus revenues of $3,072,000 and net income of $651,000, or $0.09 per share, for the same period ending November 30, 2021.



Income from operations for fiscal 2022 is $608,000 compared to $542,000 in 2021. The increase in fiscal 2022 income before interest, other and taxes in 2022 was $66,000, or 12.2%. The tax provision expense was $176,000 for the year ended November 30, 2022 compared to $119,000 for the year ended November 30, 2021. The expense was $57,000 higher in 2022, primarily because prior year net income included nontaxable income of $228,000 related to the forgiveness of a Paycheck Protection Program loan.

Total operating expenses for the year ended November 30, 2022, were $2,679,000 versus $2,530,000 for the year ended November 30, 2021. Expenses increased $149,000 in 2022 primarily due to a $100,000 increase in Marketing Fund expenses, $12,000 in professional service fees, $6,000 in travel, $12,000 in employee benefit expense and the balance in general and administrative expenses.

In fiscal 2021 $228,000 was included as other income, classified as debt forgiveness from a Paycheck Protection Program loan ("PPP") received in fiscal 2021 and forgiven in full on December 8, 2020.

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® and Brewster's® Coffee. The Company's stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its web site can be visited at www.babcorp.com .

(TABLE FOLLOWS)





BAB, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Fiscal Year Ended 2022 2021 % Change REVENUES Royalty fees from franchised stores $ 1,838,276 $ 1,678,970 9.5 % Franchise and area development fee revenue 53,149 49,595 7.2 % Licensing fees and other income 314,342 362,943 -13.4 % Marketing Fund revenue 1,081,320 980,630 10.3 % Total Revenue 3,287,087 3,072,138 7.0 % OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Selling, general and administrative 1,593,560 1,544,668 3.2 % Depreciation and amortization 4,440 5,116 -13.2 % Marketing Fund expenses 1,081,320 980,630 10.3 % Total Operating Expense 2,679,320 2,530,414 5.9 % Income before interest, other and taxes 607,767 541,724 12.2 % Interest income 412 417 -1.2 % Loan forgiveness- Paycheck Protection Program loan - 228,155 100.0 % Income before provision for income taxes 608,179 770,296 -21.0 % Current tax expense (58,601 ) (40,000 ) 46.5 % Deferred tax expense (117,586 ) (79,174 ) 48.5 % Total Tax Provision (176,187 ) (119,174 ) 47.8 % Net Income $ 431,992 $ 651,122 -33.7 % Earnings per share - basic and diluted 0.06 0.09 Average number of shares outstanding 7,263,508 7,263,508





