Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Jetzt Kurschance nutzen und auf nochmal 82,4% an einem Tag wetten?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.02.2023 | 17:00
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

LOGANSPORT, Ind., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB: LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Net earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2022 totaled $735,000, compared to the $843,000 in net earnings reported for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $3,163,000, compared to the $3,207,000 reported for the year ended December 31, 2021. Earnings per share was $5.19 for December 31, 2022, compared to $5.26 for December 31, 2021. Return on Assets finished the year at 1.24% for 2022 compared to 1.30% for 2021. The Return on Equity finished the year at 15.47% for December 31, 2022, compared to 11.27% for December 31, 2021.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company's investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company's market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company's market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands except for share data)
12/31/22 12/31/21
Total assets$255,048 $247,706
Loans receivable, net 159,195 139,480
Allowance for loan losses 1,969 2,018
Cash and cash equivalents 6,753 11,644
Interest Bearing Time Deposits in banks 3,000 5,000
Securities available for sale 71,922 82,080
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,082 1,969
Deposits 216,675 216,560
FHLB borrowings and note payable 16,000 -
Accrued Interest and other liabilities 1,932 2,686
Shareholders' equity 20,441 28,460
Shares Issued and Outstanding 609,742 607,487
Nonperforming loans 646 325
Real Estate Owned - -



Quarter ended 12/31
 Year ended 12/31
2022 2021 2022 2021
Interest income$2,863 $3,114 $9,730 $8,847
Interest expense 586 127 1,226 548
Net interest income 2,277 2,987 8,504 8,299
Provision for loan losses - - - 74
Net interest income after provision 2,277 2,987 8,504 8,225
Gain on sale of investment/assets - - - -
Gain/Loss on sale of REO - 6 4 6
Gain on sale of loans 9 146 225 917
Gain on BOLI Settlement - - - 45
Other income 215 135 1,006 977
Total general, admin & other expense 1,636 1,624 6,125 6,279
Earnings before income taxes 865 1,055 3,614 3,885
Income tax expense 130 212 451 678
Net Income$735 $843 $3,163 $3,207
Earnings Per share $5.19 $5.26
Shares Outstanding 608,504 608,940


Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.