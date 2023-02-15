Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.02.2023
WKN: A2QL01 ISIN: NL00150001Q9 Ticker-Symbol: 8TI 
Tradegate
15.02.23
18:28 Uhr
15,822 Euro
+0,160
+1,02 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
STELLANTIS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STELLANTIS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,79415,89418:31
15,82415,87818:31
15.02.2023
64 Leser
STELLANTIS N.V: Stellantis Grows Software Development Network with New Hub in Poland

Stellantis Grows Software Development Network with New Hub in Poland

AMSTERDAM, February 15, 2023 - Stellantis N.V. is growing its software development and engineering network to eight hubs by establishing a new operation in Poland. The Poland software hub will be staffed with up to 300 employees in data analytics and software development and validation, and will be located in Gliwice, near a Stellantis manufacturing plant.

Stellantis is partnering with GlobalLogic Inc., a supplier of digital engineering services, to recruit talent and establish the Poland software hub quickly. The hub's location leverages expert technical and university-level education facilities in the region while adding software development resources to existing Stellantis technical operations in Europe.

The team in the Poland software hub will primarily focus on base software development, software application development, DevOps and automated validation.

"The opening of this new software hub in Poland is another milestone in the implementation of our Dare Forward 2030 strategy," said Yves Bonnefont, Stellantis Chief Software Officer. "Software plays a key role in our drive to be the industry leader in customer experience for services and products, as well as our industry-leading commitment to be carbon net zero by 2038."

Stellantis now has eight software development hubs in seven countries, including:

  • Brazil: Pernambuco
  • France: Poissy
  • Germany: Rüsselsheim
  • India: Bengalûru and Hyderabad
  • Italy: Turin
  • Poland: Gliwice
  • United States: Auburn Hills, Michigan

The team in Poland will contribute to the global software creation network that is key to Stellantis' work in creating software-defined vehicles (SDVs) that offer customer-focused features throughout the vehicle's life span, including updates and features that will be added years after the vehicle is manufactured.

"Creating an infrastructure inside our vehicles that easily and seamlessly adapts to meet driver expectations is a key element of Stellantis' global drive to deliver cutting edge mobility," said Tara Vatcher, Stellantis Senior Vice President, Software Architecture and Development.

Stellantis' software-driven strategy deploys next-generation tech platforms, building on existing connected vehicle capabilities to transform how customers interact with their vehicles and to generate €20 billion in incremental annual revenues by 2030.

###

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today's customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves - aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

@StellantisStellantisStellantisStellantis


For more information, contact:

Fernão SILVEIRA +31 6 43 25 43 41 - fernao.silveira@stellantis.com

Andrea PALLARD +39 335 873 7298 - andrea.pallard@stellantis.com

communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com

