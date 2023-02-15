Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.02.2023
15.02.2023 | 14:30
Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings

COLDWATER, Mich., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) reported net income of $13,491,000 for 2022 compared to $11,757,000 for 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $2.97 for 2022 compared to $2.58 for 2021. Fourth quarter 2022 net income was $3,584,000, or $0.79 per share, compared to $2,522,000, or $0.56 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Total consolidated assets at December 31, 2022 reached $1.28 billion compared to $1.16 billion at December 31, 2021. Loan totals grew 19.6 percent, from December 31, 2021 levels of $741.4 million to $886.6 million. Deposits also increased to $1.09 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $116.7 million or 12.0 percent, as compared to year end 2021.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John H. Castle stated, "We are pleased to report continued strong operating results with net income reaching $13,491,000 for the year, 14.7 percent higher than the previous high of $11,757,000 reported in 2021. Our steadfast, disciplined credit culture resulted in total delinquencies ending the year of 13 basis points, or $1,190,000, net charge-offs of $7,000 for the full year, and a reserve coverage ratio of more than 848 percent at year end."

Castle continued, "Looking ahead, we expect the strength of our balance sheet and positive momentum to enable us to meet the changing economic conditions and ongoing interest rate fluctuations, which are inevitable."

Southern provided $275,000 for loan losses in 2022, with an allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2022 of $9,588,000, or 1.08% of loans. This compared to a provision for loan losses of $1.5 million for 2021, with an allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2021 of $9,320,000, or 1.26% of loans. Net loan losses totaled $7,000 for 2022 compared to net loan loss recoveries of $31,000 for 2021.

The return on average assets for 2022 was 1.10% compared to 1.06% for 2021. The return on average equity was 15.68% for 2022 compared to 12.32% for 2021. The tax equivalent net interest margins for 2022 and 2021 were 3.33% and 3.27%, respectively.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 14 branches within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties, and a loan production office in Jackson County, providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as "expected," "begin," and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management's determination of the provision and allowance for loan losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned and mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities (including whether any impairment on any investment security is temporary or other-than-temporary and the amount of any impairment), involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. There can be no assurance that future loan losses will be limited to the amounts estimated. Our ability to successfully implement new programs and initiatives, increase efficiencies, maintain our current level of deposits and other sources of funding, respond to declines in collateral values and credit quality, and improve profitability is not entirely within our control and is not assured. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.


Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

December 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents$77,255 $119,389
Federal funds sold 253 271
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 178,154 245,846
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 69,661 -
Loans held for sale - 1,146
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $9,588 - 2022 ($9,320 - 2021) 877,038 732,088
Premises and equipment, net 16,545 13,115
Accrued interest receivable 5,535 4,193
Net cash surrender value of life insurance 18,124 18,671
Goodwill 13,422 13,422
Other intangible assets, net 183 219
Other assets 20,353 12,794
TOTAL ASSETS$1,276,523 $1,161,154
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing$268,704 $262,980
Interest bearing 822,347 711,372
Total deposits 1,091,051 974,352
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings 11,179 20,609
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 13,545 13,930
Other borrowings 40,000 20,000
Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs 34,584 34,514
Total liabilities 1,190,359 1,063,405
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - -
Common stock, $2.50 par value:
Authorized - 10,000,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 4,519,179 shares in 2022
(4,516,377 shares in 2021)		 11,294 11,287
Additional paid-in capital 14,066 14,235
Retained earnings 82,705 71,581
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (21,901) 856
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan shares - (210)
Total shareholders' equity 86,164 97,749
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,276,523 $1,161,154


Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.
condensed consolidated statements of income (unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
2022 2021 2022 2021
Interest income:
Loans, including fees$10,802 $8,535 $36,583 $32,593
Federal funds sold and balances with banks 490 41 1,249 148
Securities:
Taxable 1,527 843 4,948 3,330
Tax-exempt 401 269 1,354 1,069
Total interest income 13,220 9,688 44,134 37,140
Interest expense:
Deposits 2,045 485 4,118 2,268
Other 555 460 1,914 1,553
Total interest expense 2,600 945 6,032 3,821
Net interest income 10,620 8,743 38,102 33,319
Provision for loan losses 275 450 275 1,500
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,345 8,293 37,827 31,819
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts 401 373 1,516 1,286
Trust fees 589 586 2,264 2,267
Net gains (losses) on securities (666) - (666) 5
Net gains on loan sales 41 381 606 2,293
Earnings on life insurance assets 125 122 472 464
Gain from life insurance 747 62 747 231
ATM and debit card fee income 430 463 1,749 1,823
Other 138 173 692 640
Total non-interest income 1,805 2,160 7,380 9,009
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits 5,162 4,612 18,134 16,492
Occupancy, net 431 368 1,675 1,565
Equipment 340 313 1,294 1,174
Printing, postage and supplies 106 100 413 390
Telecommunication expenses 63 90 303 356
Professional and outside services 450 596 1,742 1,814
Software maintenance 491 449 1,911 1,677
ATM expenses 208 177 755 670
Other 793 771 2,907 2,570
Total non-interest expense 8,044 7,476 29,134 26,708
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 4,106 2,977 16,073 14,120
Federal income tax provision 522 455 2,582 2,363
NET INCOME$3,584 $2,522 $13,491 $11,757
Basic Earnings Per Common Share$0.79 $0.56 $2.98 $2.59
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.79 0.56 2.97 2.58
Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.13 0.12 0.52 0.48 
 
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
