Societe BIC: SOCIÉTÉ BIC: Evolution of the composition of the Board of Directors

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SOCIÉTÉ BIC

Evolution of the composition of the Board of Directors

Clichy, France - 15 February 2023

The Board of Directors held a meeting on February 14, 2023, where the directors voted to submit to the Shareholder's Meeting to be held on May, 16 2023 the appointment of Véronique Laury to succeed Marie-Pauline Chandon-Moët, whose mandate will expire and did not wish to seek reelection. ??

Nikos Koumettis, Chair of the Board: "I would like to thank?Marie-Pauline?for her invaluable contribution to the activities of the Board since 2003. Her human qualities and expertise supported the success of our Group during her tenure". ?

Véronique Laury will be representing the BICH Family. She currently serves as?Director on several international companies' Boards including Sodexo, Ikea, British American Tobacco, WeWork and Eczacibasi. Alumni of the Institut d'Etudes Politiques of Paris, she started her career at Leroy Merlin before joining the Kingfisher Group in 2003. From 2014 to 2019, she held the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Kingfisher Group, based in London.

The Board also acknowledged Elizabeth Bastoni's decision to step down from her position as Independent Director, Chair of the Compensation Committee and of the Nominations, Governance and CSR Committee, effective from the next General Shareholders' Meeting, for personal reasons.?

The Board of Directors warmly thanks Elizabeth for her active contribution to the Board's activities, particularly as Chair of two Committees. The Directors also appreciate her involvement as Lead Independent Director between May 2021 and May 2022 and her commitment to developing and overseeing the implementation of the Horizon strategic plan.?

Nikos Koumettis: "On behalf of BIC's Board of Directors, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Elizabeth for her engagement during her tenure as a Director of BIC. Her active contribution to strengthening the Board's governance has been key over the past ten years." ?

Elizabeth Bastoni: "It has been an honor and pleasure for me to serve the stakeholders' of Société BIC since 2012. I wish Management and the Board continued success as they continue to execute on our Horizon strategy."

The Board of Directors has initiated the search for a new Independent Director and aims to propose its appointment at BIC's Shareholder's Meeting on May 16, 2023.

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2022, BIC Net Sales were 2,233.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

CONTACT

Investor Relations

investors.info@bicworld.com



Michèle Ventura

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Michele.ventura@bicworld.com Albane de La Tour d'Artaise

Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations

+ 33 1 45 19 51 51

+ 33 7 85 88 19 48

Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com







Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7

+ 33 6 89 87 61 39

isegonzac@image7.fr

2023 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED