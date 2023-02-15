Enteligent's new charger, which debuted at Intersolar North America this week, is powered by the sun and eliminates DC-to-AC power conversion.From pv magazine USA Enteligent unveiled its DC-to-DC-solar hybrid bi-directional EV charger this week at Intersolar North America. Powered by the sun, the EV charger can supply 25 kW of fast DC charging, charging three times faster than AC Level 2 EV chargers, the company reports. With most EV chargers, which are AC-to-DC, there is lost energy and a longer charging time. But with DC to DC, according to Enteligent, the DC-to-DC charging results in up to ...

