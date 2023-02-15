Industrial Noise Control Market to Reach $9.8 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 4.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in industrialization in developing countries, rise in construction & mining activities, and various statutory guidelines by governments for containing excessive noise drive the growth of the global industrial noise control market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Industrial Noise Control Market by Product (Silencers, Acoustic louvres, Noise control enclosures, Curtains and barrier walls, Other), by Material (Polymers and composite, Metal, Fabric, Glass), by End User Industry (Industrial machinery, Metal processing, Automotive industry, Construction and mining, Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031."According to the report, the global industrial noise control industry was estimated at $6.1 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $9.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.





Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in industrialization in developing countries, rise in construction & mining activities, and various statutory guidelines by governments for containing excessive noise drive the growth of the global industrial noise control market. On the other hand, the initial setup cost of many industrial noise control systems is high as they are designed and manufactured specifically to serve the needs of a particular industry, which restrains the market growth to some extent. However, introduction of technologically advanced products is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The end-users of industrial noise control such as manufacturing and process industries were highly affected, which impacted the market negatively, especially during the initial period.

However, the market started recovering by the end of 2021. Heightened focus on worker safety and well-being during the outbreak gave way to a surge in demand for industrial noise control solutions.

The curtains and barrier walls segment to dominate by 2031-

By product, the curtains and barrier walls segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating around one-third of the global industrial noise control market revenue. The silencers segment, however, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.8% throughout the forecast period, This is due to its noise control efficiency.

The polymers and composite segment to retain its dominance by 2031-

By material, the polymers and composite segment held the major share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global industrial noise control market revenue. The metal segment, simultaneously, would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.1% throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the long durability of metal noise control systems.

segment to rule the roost-

Based on end-user industry, the industrial machinery segment garnered more than one-third of the global industrial noise control market share in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost by 2031. The automotive industry segment, at the same time, would display the fastest CAGR of 5.5% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the growth of the automotive industry.

Europe garnered the major share in 2021 -

Based on region, Europe contributed to the major share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global industrial noise control market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The LAMEA region, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Developments in the electronics manufacturing industry across the region are expected to propel the market growth.

Key players in the industry-

Ventac Co. Ltd.

R. Kohlhauer GmbH

Technofirst

eNoiseControl

CSTI acoustics

Cellofoam GmbH & Co. KG.

Kinetics Noise Control, Inc.

Merford Noise Control

SysTech Design Inc.

Sound Seal

The report analyzes these key players in the global industrial noise control market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

