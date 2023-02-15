HERIGE Group acquires Coferm'Ing and Coferm'Pro assets

Within the framework of its development strategy, HERIGE Group announces the takeover of Coferm'Ing and Coferm'Prod companies[1] assets, strengthening ATLANTEM' offer of joinery products.

Founded in 2001 and established in the Vendée region, Coferm'Ing produces and distributes custom-made wooden rolling shutter casing with high acoustic and thermal performance. In 2005, the company installed, in the same site, a production unit for rolling shutter casing designed by its R&D department, under the name Coferm'Prod.

In 2021, the company posted turnover of €7.7 million. It will be consolidated in the Group's accounts as of 15 February 2023 within the Industrial Joinery division.

The synergies to be implemented with ATLANTEM will allow to broaden its rolling shutter offer and to expand the Group's customer portfolio. HERIGE is thus pursuing its strategy of profitable growth while reducing the impact of its activities on the environment.

Commenting on this operation, Benoît Hennaut, Chairman of the Executive Board of HERIGE Group, said :

" The acquisition of Coferm'Ing and Coferm'Prod assets is fully in line with our development ambitions in the home joinery market, supported by the RE 2020 and the acceleration of renovation work to increase energy performance in buildings. With wooden made products contributing to complete our rolling shutter offer for improved housing insulation, this operation is generating important industrial and commercial synergies with our production site in Languidic and is strengthening our prescription approach on the collective housing market."

About HERIGE

HERIGE Group focuses on three sectors of the building industry: Building Materials Trading, the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. Originally based in the Vendée region, HERIGE currently employs around 3,000 people and has a strong presence in Western France.



[1] Decision by delivery to the registry on February 15, 2023, of the Roche-sur-Yon Commercial Court

