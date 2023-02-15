Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.02.2023
WKN: A1JKVH ISIN: IE00B56GVS15 Ticker-Symbol: 8AK 
Frankfurt
15.02.23
08:13 Uhr
25,380 Euro
-0,015
-0,06 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
ACCESSWIRE
15.02.2023 | 18:26
Alkermes' Company Culture Built On Foundation of Compassion, Science

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / Alkermes' culture is built on our commitment to deep compassion, great science and real impact. Learn more about what it's like to be a part of Team Alkermes in this video.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Alkermes on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Alkermes
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/alkermes
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Alkermes

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739494/Alkermes-Company-Culture-Built-On-Foundation-of-Compassion-Science

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
