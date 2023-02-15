Infection Surveillance Solutions Market worth $1,100 million | MarketsandMarkets.

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The infection surveillance solutions industry is projected to experience rapid growth in the near future. This growth will be driven by the increasing focus on public health and the rising prevalence of infectious diseases. The use of automated surveillance systems and real-time data analysis will be essential in identifying and responding to outbreaks quickly. Other factors driving the growth of this industry include the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, investments in research and development, and the use of predictive analytics. Additionally, governments around the world are providing incentives for the development of infection surveillance solutions, which will further propel the growth of this industry.





Infection Surveillance Solutions Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $577 million in 2022 and is poised to reach $1,100 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The increasing prevalence of hospital acquired infections (HAI), increasing number of surgeries, growing geriatric population and chronic diseases, and escalating healthcare expenditure is fueling the demand for infection surveillance solutions. The new technology trends in cloud-based and AI integrated software for infection surveillance and control is creating numerous opportunities for solution providers. Furthermore, Emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, Russia, and countries in Latin America and Southeast Asia are expected to provide significant growth opportunities owing to public pressure to improve the quality of hospital care, the increased cost of HAIs in healthcare systems, the emergence of multi-drug-resistant microorganisms, and the initiatives of government.

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $577 million Estimated Value by 2027 $1,100 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% Market Size Available for 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Services and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Emerging markets Key Market Drivers Increasing adoption of antimicrobial stewardship programs

Nursing homes segment is expected to be the largest infection surveillance solutions market for long-term care facilities, by type, during the forecast period

Based on type, the infection surveillance solutions market for long-term care (LTC) facilities is segmented into nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, and assisted living facilities. The infection surveillance software segment accounted for the largest share of the infection surveillance solutions market. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the high prevalence of HAIs in nursing homes and the increased adoption of infection surveillance solutions in these settings.

The hospital segment, by end user, is expected to be the largest and fastest growing infection surveillance solutions market during the forecast period

The infection surveillance solutions market, based on end user, is segmented into hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other end users. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the infection surveillance solutions market and witness the highest growth during the forecast. The high incidence of HAIs, and the resulting cost burden on stakeholders, have driven the adoption of infection control products and services in hospitals. Furthermore, the large patient volume, and the increasing cases of surgical site infections (SSIs) are also driving the growth of the market. The most common HAIs reported in hospitals are central line-associated bloodstream infections, methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin-resistant enterococci bloodstream infections, clostridium difficile infections, and SSIs.

Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR in the infection surveillance solutions market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth from 2022 to 2027. There is a growing need to implement and integrate medical devices and HCIT solutions in Asia to provide patients with cost-effective and quality clinical care. As a result, many global HCIT companies are investing in the Asian market to capitalize on the growing opportunities. The growing patient volume and the rising need for accurate and timely tracking and monitoring of diseases will fuel the growth of the infection surveillance solutions market in Asia Pacific.

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing global prevalence of COVID-19 Increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections Increasing adoption of antimicrobial stewardship programs Increasing number of surgeries Growing geriatric population and the increasing incidence of chronic diseases Growing investments to improve healthcare systems

Restraints:

High cost of deployment for small healthcare organizations Reluctance among medical professionals to adopt advanced healthcare IT solutions

Opportunities:

Increasing consolidation in the healthcare industry

Cloud-based software solutions

Emerging markets

Challenges:

Shortage of skilled healthcare IT professionals Data security concerns

Key Market Players:

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the global infection surveillance solutions market. These include including Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Premier, Inc. (US), Wolters Kluwer N.V. (Netherlands), Cerner Corporation (US), Baxter International Inc. (US), GOJO Industries, Inc. (US), Clinisys (US), Deb Group Ltd. (UK), BioVigil Healthcare Systems (US), RLDatix (UK), Merative (US), Vecna Technologies, Inc. (US), VigiLanz Corporation (US), Ecolab (US), and Harris Healthcare (US). The leading players are trying to establish themselves in the markets of developed countries and are adopting various strategies such as product launches/enhancements, expansions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, sales contracts, investments, joint ventures, and acquisitions to increase their respective market shares.

Recent Developments:

In November 2022 , Wolters Kluwer strengthened its clinical surveillance portfolio with Sentri7 Sepsis Monitor. Sentri7 Sepsis Monitor (formerly known as POC Advisor) leverages clinical natural language processing (cNLP) and advanced algorithms to surveil a hospital's patients 24/7 to identify early signs of sepsis.

, strengthened its clinical surveillance portfolio with Sentri7 Sepsis Monitor. Sentri7 Sepsis Monitor (formerly known as POC Advisor) leverages clinical natural language processing (cNLP) and advanced algorithms to surveil a hospital's patients 24/7 to identify early signs of sepsis. In June 2022 , Premier unveiled the PINC AI solution for long-term care (LTC) facilities. The solution provides the same level of clinical surveillance used in the acute setting.

, Premier unveiled the PINC AI solution for long-term care (LTC) facilities. The solution provides the same level of clinical surveillance used in the acute setting. In January 2022 , Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) collaborated Pfizer (US) and Wellcome (UK). The collaboration enabled the companies to survey existing diagnostic practices to highlight benefits and gaps in diagnostic testing in AMR stewardship to improve and further advocate for patient care, clinical practice, and healthcare economics.

, Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) collaborated Pfizer (US) and Wellcome (UK). The collaboration enabled the companies to survey existing diagnostic practices to highlight benefits and gaps in diagnostic testing in AMR stewardship to improve and further advocate for patient care, clinical practice, and healthcare economics. In July 2021 , Baystate Health and Cerner Corporation collaborated by introducing a digital health platform to integrate care delivery and financing systems for a more consumer-focused approach to patient care.

, Baystate Health and Cerner Corporation collaborated by introducing a digital health platform to integrate care delivery and financing systems for a more consumer-focused approach to patient care. In February 2021 , Ecolab (US) launched Hand Hygiene Compliance Measurement (HHCM) System. This system is a digitally connected technology that systematically monitors and improves hand hygiene in healthcare across Europe .

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market - Report Highlights:

In the latest edition, market sizing and forecasting has been done at a more granular level, also changes in trends and forecasts have been incorporated as per the market scenario.

Refinements in the segments of the infection surveillance solutions market:

The regulatory analysis, ecosystem analysis, pricing analysis, and patent analysis sections have been provided in the industry insights chapter.

The competitive landscape chapter has been updated with the market evaluation matrix and an evaluation matrix for start-ups. The competitive landscape also includes the revenue share analysis of the top players, market ranking analysis, product & geographic footprint of the major companies, and competitive scenario of the global market.

Addition of market players in the infection surveillance solutions market:

The new edition of the report includes profiles for Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Premier, Inc. (US), Wolters Kluwer N.V . ( Netherlands ), Cerner Corporation (US), Baxter International Inc. (US), GOJO Industries, Inc. (US), Clinisys (US), Deb Group Ltd. (UK), BioVigil Healthcare Systems (US), RLDatix (UK), Merative (US), Vecna Technologies, Inc. (US), VigiLanz Corporation (US), Ecolab (US), Harris Healthcare (US), PeraHealth (US), Medexter Healthcare ( Austria ), CenTrak, Inc. (US), bioMérieux SA ( France ), KM Healthcare ( Canada ), Asolva Inc. (US), PointClickCare ( Canada ), STANLEY Healthcare (US), Vitalacy Inc. (US), and VIZZIA Technologies (US).

. ( ), Cerner Corporation (US), Baxter International Inc. (US), GOJO Industries, Inc. (US), Clinisys (US), Deb Group Ltd. (UK), BioVigil Healthcare Systems (US), RLDatix (UK), Merative (US), Vecna Technologies, Inc. (US), VigiLanz Corporation (US), Ecolab (US), Harris Healthcare (US), PeraHealth (US), Medexter Healthcare ( ), CenTrak, Inc. (US), bioMérieux SA ( ), KM Healthcare ( ), Asolva Inc. (US), PointClickCare ( ), STANLEY Healthcare (US), Vitalacy Inc. (US), and VIZZIA Technologies (US). Updated financial information/product portfolios of players:

The new edition of the report provides updated financial information until 2021/2022 for each listed company in a single diagram (instead of multiple tables). This will easily help analyze the present status of profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating regions/countries, business segment focus in terms of the highest revenue-generating segments, and R&D investments.

Updated market developments of profiled players:

Recent developments are important to understand the market trends and growth strategies adopted by players in the market. The current edition of this report provides updated developments of profiled players from January 2020 to January 2023 , indicating the continuation of the previous version. Product launches and acquisitions were the principal growth strategies adopted by market players during this period.

to , indicating the continuation of the previous version. Product launches and acquisitions were the principal growth strategies adopted by market players during this period. The current edition of the report considers the ongoing economic recession and provides an impact analysis of the same. Detailed qualitative insights for recession impact by region have been provided across the regional analysis section

