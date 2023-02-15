Anzeige
15.02.2023
Ericsson's Kevin Zvokel on 10 Hot Consumer Trends, His Company's 'Factory of the Future' in Lewisville, and More

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / Ericsson

Originally published at DallasInnovates.com

Ericsson-the Sweden-based networking and telecom giant whose North America HQ is in Plano-has released a new report called "10 Hot Consumer Trends: Life in a Climate-Impacted Future."

Some top-line takeaways: 83% of urban early adopters of AR, VR, and digital assistants believe the world will have reached or surpassed the 1.5°C global warming mark by the end of 2030; Almost 59% say innovation and technology will be crucial to handle everyday challenges caused by climate change; and climate-impact-driven behavioral changes could see major changes in the way we work and when we work.

Dallas Innovates spoke with Kevin Zvokel, head of networks for Ericsson North America, about both the report and his company's impact on North Texas. His company has 3,300 employees across the state.

Continue reading here

Ericsson, Wednesday, February 15, 2023, Press release picture

Image courtesy of Dallas Innovates and Ericsson

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ericsson on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ericsson
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ericsson
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ericsson

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739497/Ericssons-Kevin-Zvokel-on-10-Hot-Consumer-Trends-His-Companys-Factory-of-the-Future-in-Lewisville-and-More

