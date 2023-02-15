New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2023) - New England based fertility clinic Rejuvenating Fertility Clinic (RFC) has been named the first fertility clinic in the United States that imposes no cutoffs for patients based upon age or weight.





Rejuvenating Fertility Center



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8668/154825_60ae601644fea953_001full.jpg

The clinic has received multiple mentions, honors, and awards; founder and medical director Dr. Zaher Merhi, a board-certified Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility specialist, is the recipient of two Star Awards from the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) and was named Top OB/GYN Doctor in 2019, 2020, and 2021 and Top Reproductive Endocrinologist and Infertility specialist by New York Magazine.

However, Dr. Merhi and his staff feel that this particular honor is especially relevant to their patients. "We see many patients who have been turned away from other fertility clinics because they were over a certain age, or because they were called too underweight or overweight," Dr. Merhi states. "We have no age or weight restrictions for women undergoing IVF, egg freezing, or our other many services."

Dr. Merhi has published over 100 manuscripts and has presented research at conferences across the world. "Other clinics have BMI cutoffs because they feel that a higher BMI can cause complications under general anesthesia - which is how they perform egg retrieval," he says. "However, we can safely perform egg retrieval under local anesthesia, eliminating many risk factors associated with general anesthesia."

He adds that RFC has resources for patients who have been rejected by other fertility clinics based on their age or weight. "We are treating patients, not statistical numbers," says Dr. Merhi. "Our goal is to ensure that everyone has access to treatment."

In addition, RFC's staff does not have an age cutoff for patients who wish to freeze their eggs. "We offer nuclear transfer, or Mitochondrial Replacement Therapy (MRT), which is a process during which eggs are rejuvenated by getting only mitochondria - not eggs - from a donor," Dr. Merhi reveals. "This is the future of IVF. Freezing your eggs at any age can actually preserve your DNA. With MRT, you can pass all your genes on to your children. We've seen success even in menopausal women whose eggs have been awakened by PRP."

PRP, or platelet-rich ovarian rejuvenation, is a treatment that utilizes the patient's own platelets in injections to hasten the healing process. The process begins by drawing a sample of the patient's blood at a laboratory, which is then spun in a centrifuge to separate the blood and platelets. Activated platelets, when injected, can encourage the growth of healing cells in the treatment area. PRP therapy for ovarian rejuvenation involves administering injections directly into the ovaries through the vagina, with ultrasound guidance.

"MRT will allow us to continue treating patients with no age cutoff," Dr. Merhi states. "It has been approved in the UK and is making its way to the US. There is compelling new research indicating that MRT is feasible and we hope to see it approved soon."

Dr. Merhi has spent over 20 years working in the fertility industry; he's published over 100 manuscripts and continues to present the latest research to conferences all across the globe. "We are committed to providing the most advanced technology and equipment at our clinics," he says. "Every body has different needs; each fertility journey is different. We offer the latest in cutting-edge technology as well as ancient techniques designed to promote relaxation and combat inflammation throughout the body."

Whether it's the most recent technological innovation or natural and holistic approaches like acupuncture, the team of medical professionals at RFC clinics are committed to continue offering care to every patient, regardless of age or weight or medical history.

According to Dr. Merhi, "Many fertility clinics only offer conventional IVF along with a host of medications, but at RFC, we offer a variety of options and allow our patients to choose. We accept patients that other clinics reject because we believe that everyone deserves an opportunity for a healthy baby."

Rejuvenating Fertility Clinic is the first IVF Center in the Northeast to offer non-conventional, holistic, and organic fertility methods. The clinic is currently accepting patients from all over the world via telemedicine and offers a variety of IVF options, egg donation and surrogacy as well as other fertility treatments such as PRP ovarian rejuvenation.

Website: https://www.rejuvenatingfertility.com/

Email: info@rejuvenatingfertility.com

Phone: (203) 557-9696

Dr. Merhi on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dr_merhi/

Rejuvenating Fertility Center on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rejuvenatingfertilitycenter/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/154825