

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $15 billion worth of twenty-year bonds on Wednesday, revealing the sale attracted below average demand.



The twenty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 3.977 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.54.



Last month, the Treasury sold $12 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 3.678 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.83.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous twenty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.62.



On Thursday, the Treasury is due to announce the details of this month's auction of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.



