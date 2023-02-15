

Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.02.2023 / 19:52 CET/CEST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Mr. Stephen F. Angel

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Director and Chairman b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification



3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Linde public limited company

b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Performance Stock Units ("PSUs")

Deferred Stock Units ("DSUs")



International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82

German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC

Ticker Symbol: LIN

b) Nature of the transactions Acquisition of PSUs

The acquisition of 828.784 PSUs of Linde plc as a result of automatic dividend reinvestment pursuant to certain outstanding PSU grants that have vested but whose payout has been deferred.



Acquisition of DSUs

The acquisition of 3.25 DSUs under the company's Compensation Deferral Plan (the "Plan"). c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Acquisition of PSUs US$0.00 828.784 Acquisition of DSUs US$0.00 3.25 d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume N/A N/A e) Dates of the transactions 10 FEBRUARY 2023

13 FEBRUARY 2023

14 FEBRUARY 2023

15 FEBRUARY 2023 f) Place of the transactions Outside of trading venue

g) Additional Information The 828.784 PSUs will payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis in accordance with the PSU grant agreements. The 3.25 DSUs will payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis in accordance with the Plan.



