Miami-based Conference and Awards Gala Spotlights Web3 Disruptors, Innovators, and Nimble Giants; Keynoters Include MagicLeap VP of Product Jade Meskill

Highlighting businesses in categories ranging from 'Most Exciting Metaverse Startup' and 'Top Corporate Brand' to 'Top Metaverse Debut,' 'Best VC' and 'Top Wallet System,' the American Metaverse Awards has unveiled its nominee shortlist for the March 29-30, 2023 event.

The American Metaverse Awards the world's first and only live event that includes an award competition celebrates the achievements in this nascent ecosystem, spotlighting individuals, start-ups, small and medium sized businesses, global brands and large-scale international organizations.

Co-organizer Eric Eddy said: "The centerpiece of our event the awards competition is to spotlight Metaverse entrepreneurship and business leadership helping drive Web3's growth. The people building the Metaverse are a unique breed of creative technologists and elevated entrepreneurs. We are putting them in the spotlight as their hard work and risk-taking inspires others and accelerates the building of strong, globally competitive Web3 businesses."

The following companies have been pre-selected and filtered by our VIP Jury. The shortlist of finalists, in alphabetical order, are:

Announcing the Short-List! 136 Companies move forward to final vote at American Metaverse Awards:

Top VC/Investment Fund for Metaverse/Web 3.0:

DFG

Double Down

Future\Perfect Ventures

Hartmann Metaverse Ventures

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Securitize

Signum Growth Advisors

StaaS Fund

Sunset Ventures

Top Blockchain Developer Services Provider:

ADSHARES

Ekoios Technology

QuickNode

Raid Guild

Top Corporate Partnership Project:

Azerion

CityGuyd

Dentsu Microsoft HeadOffice.Space

DressX

MegaFans

Metaverse Group

Upland Me

Top Advertising Agency for Metaverse:

Bored Room Ventures

Meta Marketing Agency

MetaVersusWorld

Next Gen Digital

Space Runners

Top Legal Firm for Metaverse businesses:

ArentFox Schiff LLP

Exclusible

Lafosse Law Firm

LawCity.com

Linklaters

Rose Law Group

Traverse Legal, PLC

Wiggin and Dana LLP

Top Debut in the Metaverse:

Atlas Space

Brave Turtles Inc.

Dentsu NXT Space

Exclusible

Future is meta

MBD Financials

Shib the Metaverse

Supernatural University (SUPER U)

Virtual Brand Group

Top Avatar Design, Digital-Twin or Identity Company:

CROING

Didimo Inc

Gamerina

Metastage Inc.

MIMIO

Salsa Valley

VictoryXR

Virbe.ai

YOOM

Top Cloud, Enterprise, or Technology Partner:

artlabs

Dantex Group

Dentsu Microsoft HeadOffice.Space

Filebase

Globant

QuickNode

Vatom

Veritone, Inc.

Top Partner for establishing early-stage presence in Metaverse:

Azerion

Futureismeta.io

Journee

Kollectiff Agency

LandVault

Metaverse Group

Mythical Games

rooom.com Enterprise Metaverse Solutions

Space Runners

Super League Gaming

Tafi

The Glimpse Group Inc.

Virtual Reality Marketing LLC

Wonder Works Studio

VoxBox

YOOM

Most Innovative NFT project:

2B3D Inc

Azerion Sulake

Baller Mixed Reality

Galxe

Gen City Labs

IconFashion

Mad Soul Asylum

Propy

SIKI

Upland Me

Vatom

Women of the Metaverse

Top 3D Design Firm:

MetaVerse Architects

Polycount.io

Shapes XR

VoxBox

Wonder Works Studio

ZOAN

Top Fashion, or Consumer, Brand Initiative:

Azerion

Bold Metrics Inc.

Forever21

H&M

Mattel, Inc.

QReal

Space Runners

Top Sports, or Events, Brand Initiative:

Azerion

Baller Mixed Reality

Metasport Arena

Third Act

Upland Me

YOOM

Top B2B or Industrial Initiative:

Adshares

Clirio, Inc.

Mytaverse

Nebulai

Sector 5 Digital

Venu

Top Wallet or Digital payment ecosystem:

Circle Internet Financial

Go MetaRail

Metajuice

Trust Wallet (Binance)

Most-Exciting StartUp Company:

0.xyz

2B3D Inc

Adshares

Argo

Baller Mixed Reality

Bemersive

BlockBar

CANNALAND

CityGuyd

Cornerstone.land

Esprezzo

Go MetaRail

Gripnr, LLC

HouseCall VR

Iconic Moments

INSID3RS.io

Mailchain

MIMIO

Neurable

ORIGIN

Party.Space

Propyverse

rooom.com Enterprise Metaverse Solutions

Shib the Metaverse

SolidBlock

Sortium

SunGlitch

ThreeSpaces

trooVRS

Virbe.ai

WAM

Most-Exciting ScaleUp Company:

apoQlar

artlabs

Cathedral Studios

Metaintro

metameet

MetaversusWorld

MetaVRse

Propy

SuperWorld

Together Labs

trooVRS

Vatom

Wonder Works Studio

Top XR/AR/VR firm:

artlabs

Atlas Space

Baller Mixed Reality

Bemersive

CEEK VR

disguise

Gen City Labs

Groove Jones

Immerse

MetaVRse

Somnium Space

The Glimpse Group Inc.

Tribe XR

VictoryXR

YORD

Zuke AR

Top Consumer Hardware or Interface for Metaverse/Web 3.0:

Brelyon

SenseGlove

SmartSeal

Sony: Spatial Reality Display

Who Should Attend?

More than 200 companies are expected to attend the Summit Awards Gala evening. These attendees are 99 percent entrepreneurs, innovators or top execs of up-and-coming Metaverse-focused companies or large corporations keen to partner with the Metaverse/Web 3.0 ecosystem. In addition, more than 50 VC and CVC execs will attend.

About The Organizers

CEE Business Media Europe has organized more than 35 Awards events over the last 15 years in Europe, as well as New York, Tokyo, and Texas. Led by Thom Barnhardt, and supported by a team spread across Europe, US and Australia, the Metaverse Awards are both "a first" for the team and "the first" such American Metaverse Awards to be held. The company also publishes a weekly newsletter with more than 40 stories weekly covering the American Metaverse and Web 3.0 ecosystem, including new investments, new partnerships, new and emerging technologies, and top entrepreneurs building disruptive new companies. AMA's sister event is the European Metaverse Summit Awards, 25-26 October in Berlin.

Public relations agency Metaverse PR Inc. is working in collaboration with CEE Business Media to produce the event. Metaverse PR Inc. is a communications and publicity company that specializes in public relations for the Web 3.0 industry.

