Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Jetzt Kurschance nutzen und auf nochmal 82,4% an einem Tag wetten?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.02.2023 | 21:24
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tetracore, Inc.: Tetracore Announces USDA Purchase of ASF and FMD Diagnostic Test Kits

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetracore, Inc. (Tetracore®) is pleased to announce its partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to provide a stock of PCR kits for both African Swine Fever (ASF) and Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD). These kits were purchased for use in the National Animal Vaccine and Veterinary Countermeasures Bank to ensure that the U.S. is prepared for a possible outbreak of a high-consequence Foreign Animal Disease (FAD). As the only USDA licensed PCR kits for these diseases, Tetracore's VetAlert ASF and FMD Diagnostic Test kits will be critical in minimizing the potentially devastating impacts of a FAD outbreak.

Providing Advanced Molecular and Immunological Detection

The presence of ASF in the Dominican Republic represents a looming threat to the welfare of food production in the United States. Outbreaks of FMD and ASF can result in devastating economic consequences for the livestock industry. This threat necessitates readily available, accurate, and validated diagnostics. An immediate surge of incoming samples to animal health testing laboratories would quickly exhaust available countermeasures. To address the need for laboratory surge capacity in an outbreak scenario, the USDA has asked Tetracore to stock their USDA-licensed test kits for FMD and ASF.

The VetAlert ASF and FMD Diagnostic Test kits have been updated using contemporary viral sequences, to ensure the test remains fit for purpose. These tests have been validated in studies with multiple reference laboratories. The VetAlert ASF and FMD Diagnostic Test kits were developed and commercialized by Tetracore scientists and are sold exclusively by Tetracore.

About Tetracore, Inc.

Tetracore is a biotechnology company specializing in the development and manufacture of diagnostic devices and assays for the detection of infectious diseases. Located in the Biotechnology Corridor in Rockville, Maryland. Tetracore was founded in 1998 by former United Nations Special Commission biological weapons inspectors and scientists of the Naval Medical Research Institute in Bethesda, Maryland. For more information, visit www.tetracore.com or contact us at jkelly@tetracore.com.

®Tetracore is a Registered Trademark and VetAlert is a Trademark of Tetracore, Inc.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/371337/Tetracore_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tetracore-announces-usda-purchase-of-asf-and-fmd-diagnostic-test-kits-301748036.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.