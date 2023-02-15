Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2023) - Indigo Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IXI) (FSE: INE) (the "Company") announces that pursuant to its 10% rolling incentive stock option plan it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 2,800,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $ 0.0825 (the "Options") for a five year term expiring February 14, 2028. The Options vested on the date of grant and are subject to TSX V approval.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Paul Cowley",

President and CEO

