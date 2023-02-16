Anzeige
16.02.2023
AMJ Global Entertainment, LLC: Kange and Blabeey Enter Into LOI for Purchase of Blabeey Assets

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / Dr. Malone, and KANGE and AMJ GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT are proud to announce that KANGE, AMJ and BLABEEY which is one of the few minority lead companies in the Meta, AI, and Virtual space. KANGE and BLABEEY have entered into an LOI toward acquiring 100% of the Assets and all technology of BLABEEY to work together on growing its footprint in the Meta AI and Virtual Space "Dr. Malone believes that Acquiring all of the assets of Blabeey will be very beneficial to the growth of KANGE, and will provide a multitude of opportunities for KANGE. It is my desire to leave an everlasting footprint by working with the Blabeey in the Meta, AI, Virtual world. is already in dialogue with several companies and industries about using the Blabeey technology." KANGE is looking forward to a successful future, working together with Mr. Wright will only enhance the Vision.

Thank you, Mr. Wright

Rocky Blabeey, has spent the last eight years creating a new immersive technology to give users the ability to perceptional move from one location to another without leaving their home.

AMJ Global Entertainment, LLC, Wednesday, February 15, 2023, Press release picture

This level of technology coupled with Blabeey's real world Metaverse offering catapults Blabeey into the new technological frontier. Blabeey's creation of intelligent virtual humans that represent each of us in this new world powered with Artificial intelligence and machine learning rounds out our substantial offering. https://blabeey.com, https://storbeey.com, https://realestate.storbeey.com.

It can be found at https://ourvirtualearth.com

Click the link below if you would like to see what we have in the works https://youtu.be/kqyxG0LtuOw

Contact:

805-812-3649
Support@amjglobal.com

SOURCE: AMJ Global Entertainment, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739527/Kange-and-Blabeey-Enter-Into-LOI-for-Purchase-of-Blabeey-Assets

