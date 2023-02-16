St. Petersburg, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2023) - IT Delight, an e-commerce website development company, has been named one of the top 10 e-commerce development companies in Florida by GetAssistant, a portal which publishes ratings of companies that have achieved notable results in their respective industries.





IT Delight is an e-commerce development company that was founded in Ukraine in 2012, and now has a US office in Florida. The company earned this mention by GetAssistant based upon its extensive experience in developing e-commerce solutions for clients in a variety of industries, using a combination of technology and creative expertise to create customized, user-friendly online stores.

GetAssistant chose its top 10 companies based on a number of factors, such as expertise and a thorough understanding of e-commerce platform technologies and trends; availability of customized solutions that meet the unique needs of each client; user experience (UX) design with a focus on creating user-friendly, intuitive online stores that provide a positive shopping experience for customers; technical capabilities and a strong technical foundation, including expertise in web development, database management, and security protocols; and reputation with a proven track record of customer satisfaction.

CEO, Igor Iemelianov, says that IT Delight is honored to have been chosen as one of the top e-commerce development companies in Florida. "We have recently expanded to the US, opening an office in St. Petersburg, and we're pleased to have been recognized so soon," he says. "We operate on the principle of customized approaches, tailor-made to suit each client's changing needs over time. In the era of the smartphone and ubiquitous online shopping, e-commerce business needs are exploding."

He adds that being recognized by GetAssistant is truly a win for the entire IT Delight team. "Creating a secure, bug-free, strategic, and attractive platform is not an easy feat," Iemelianov states. "We have collected a team of experienced professionals and have created a culture distinguished by ethics and quality. These principles have built a solid foundation for our team's mission and goals, as well as our ability to achieve measurable results. It also helps us stand out as leaders in our field."

IT Delight offers key services including development, implementation and maintenance of the Magento online store, installation of extensions and integrations, testing, ongoing support, and consultation. As official partners of Magento and Shopware Bronze, IT Delight is dedicated to quality and service.

Along with the other companies honored by being ranked as the top 10 by GetAssistant, IT Delight is recognized for offering 12 years of excellence in e-commerce web development services to customers from all over the world in the fields of healthcare, fashion, automotive, and more. The company has already taken a leading position in the Ukrainian and Europe markets and continues to actively expand in the United States.

"We have all the skills and experience necessary to build advanced and competitive e-commerce websites, and we do it from the ground up," says Iemelianov. "We write the code, create the design, find high-quality hosting, provide 360° service, and always put our clients first."

IT Delight is a software web-development studio with its home base located in the Ukraine. The company delivers complex business and e-commerce solutions in technologies such as website and app development. IT Delight offers a range of services for businesses looking to build and grow their online stores, including web development, UX/UI design, and digital marketing.

