

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAUBF.PK, NABZY.PK, NAB.AX) reported that its first quarter cash earnings climbed 18.7% to A$2.15 billion from the prior year. Net profit for the latest-quarter was A$2.05 billion.



Quarterly cash earnings rose 18% compared with the the second-half of 2022 quarterly average. The higher interest rate environment, resulting from central bank actions to curb inflation, has benefitted revenue this period. But this is also causing economic growth and house prices to soften, and loan repayments to increase, the bank said in a statement.



The company reported Group Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 11.3% compared with 11.5% at September 2022.



