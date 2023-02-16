

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Goodman Group reported that its operating profit for the half year ended 31 December 2022 was A$877 million, up 11.5% from the first half of fiscal year 2022. Operating earnings per security was 46.4 cents, up 10.7% from the prior year.



Statutory profit for the latest period was A$1.10 billion.



The company now expects to achieve full year Operating earnings per security growth of 13.5% compared to the previous guidance of 11%.



The distribution for fiscal year 2023 is forecast to remain at 30.0 cents per security.



