The Moroccan city of Casablanca hosted today the first edition of the Aerospace African Forum, the first major platform for decision-makers from Africa, of the world of aeronautics, defense, and sustainable mobility.

Held under the theme "Sustainable Mobilities", the reference event brings together key decision-makers and major players from all aerospace-related sectors to debate and shed light on the challenges of the aviation industry in Africa and project the continent into the future.

As part of the CEOs round tables, Abdelhamid Addou, CEO of Royal Air Maroc, Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways, Yvonne Makolo, CEO of Rwandair and Chairwoman of the IATA Board of Governors, and Mesfin Tasew, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, will discuss the post-crisis economic outlook for air transport (Which post crisis air transport?).

Jean-Paul Alary, CEO of Safran Aircraft Engines, Sabine Klauke, CTO of Airbus, and Mike Sinnett, VP GM of Product Development of Boeing, will take part in the manufacturers' debate to discuss future technological advances and prospects of carbon-free aircraft (When will there be a carbon-free aircraft?).

Other debates will cover sensitive topics, such as the weaponization of space and the African issues of aviation safety, with the participation of Hervé Derrey, CEO of Thales Alenia Space and Poppy Khoza, CEO of the South Africa Civil Aviation Authority.

The forum will also focus on providing technical training programs to acquaint young people in African countries with potential careers in the aeronautics industry.

H.E Ryad Mezzour, Minister of Industry and Trade in the Kingdom of Morocco, is taking part in the first edition of this must-attend Aerospace African Forum, alongside Nasser Kamel, Secretary-General of the Union for the Mediterranean.

The Aerospace African Forum, which discusses global issues on a confluent territory, (Morocco) in the heart of a continent with a promising future, (Africa), provides a valuable access to major decision-makers from all aerospace-related sectors. It also provides an opportunity to meet in one day, without any intermediary, all the African decision-makers and main buyers concerned by mobility. Casablanca 2023 as a pivotal city at the crossroads of Europe and Africa, is already the reference event to discuss ideas and share experiences to build the African aeronautics, civil and military space market of tomorrow.

