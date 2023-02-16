Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
Jan Jenisch, CEO: "By acquiring FDT we are further expanding our Solutions & Products business to become a global leader in roofing systems. Due to its leadership in technology and sustainability as well as its strong customer relationships, FDT will be a cornerstone of our continued expansion into the most attractive European roofing markets. I am excited to further grow and strengthen FDT's business and welcome all 180 employees to the Holcim family."
FDT was founded in 1873 as "Schildkröt Werke" and is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, with locations across Germany, France and Belgium. With its three product lines roofing membranes, light systems and acid protection, FDT offers cost-efficient, innovative and flexible solutions for waterproof roof systems that meet the highest quality standards in the industry. FDT is a sustainability leader and offers Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for its products and has a clear commitment to circularity with its participation in the recycling system ROOFCOLLECT.
This acquisition advances Holcim's "Strategy 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth" with the goal to expand its Solutions & Products business to 30% of Group net sales by 2025, entering the most attractive construction segments, from roofing and insulation to repair and refurbishment. The transaction is in line with Holcim's commitment to strict financial discipline and is subject to customary conditions and regulatory clearance. It is expected to close in Q1 2023.
About Holcim
Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn.
Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future.
Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:
End of Media Release
1561117 16.02.2023 CET/CEST