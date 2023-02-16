IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB: Invitation to the Year-End Report 2022 Presentation and Webcast

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden, February 16, 2023 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company will hold a presentation in conjunction with the publication of the year-end report for the period January-December 2022. The year-end report and presentation will be published on Thursday, February 23 at 07:00 CET.

The presentation will be held on February 23, 2023, at 10:00 CET through an online webcast. CEO Richard Godfrey and EVP and Head of R&D Nicholas Waters will comment the year-end report for the period January-December 2022. The presentation will be held in English and followed by a Q&A session.

Access the webcast here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YbKsH6TDFqM

The year-end report and the presentation will be available on www.irlab.se, and the recorded version of the presentation will be available shortly afterward.

For more information, please contact:

Richard Godfrey, CEO

Phone: +46 730 70 69 00

E-mail: richard.godfrey@irlab.se

Viktor Siewertz, CFO

Phone: +46 727 10 70 70

E-mail: viktor.siewertz@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops novel treatments of Parkinson's disease and other CNS disorders. The company's most advanced drug candidates, mesdopetam (IRL790) and pirepemat (IRL752), are in Phase IIb and are designed to treat some of the most difficult symptoms related to Parkinson's. In 2021, Ipsen, a specialty pharma company, acquired exclusive global rights to the development and commercialization of mesdopetam.

IRLAB has discovered and generated all its drug candidates and continues to discover innovative drug candidates for the treatment of CNS disorders through its proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. In addition to IRLAB's strong clinical pipeline, the company is also progressing three preclinical programs, IRL942, IRL757, and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information on www.irlab.se.

