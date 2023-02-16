DJ Commerzbank reports highest net profit in more than ten years thanks to strong revenue performance - positive outlook for 2023

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) Commerzbank reports highest net profit in more than ten years thanks to strong revenue performance - positive outlook for 2023 16-Feb-2023 / 07:04 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-- Operating result in 2022 increased significantly to EUR2.1 billion (2021: EUR1.2 billion) despite one-offburdens in Poland - net profit more than tripled to EUR1.4 billion

-- Revenues increased by 12% to EUR9.5 billion thanks to dynamic development in customer business and interestrate turnaround

-- Costs reduced by 3.2% to EUR6.49 billion despite strong inflationary pressure and significant increase incompulsory contributions - cost-income ratio improved to 68.6% (2021: 79.3%)

-- High credit quality maintained - risk result at minus EUR876 million (2021: minus EUR570 million) due toeconomic downturn and Russia - EUR500 million TLA still available

-- 30 % pay-out ratio planned: dividend proposal of 20 cents per share and EUR122 million share buybacksubject to ECB approval intended

-- Outlook 2023: Net result well above 2022 expected and a pay-out ratio of 50% targeted

Commerzbank more than tripled its net profit in the 2022 financial year to more than EUR1.4 billion despite the difficult economic environment and high one-off burdens in Poland, thereby clearly exceeding the announced target of over EUR1 billion. This is the highest profit in more than ten years. The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio improved further to a very comfortable 14.1%. The Bank has therefore the capacity to resume returning capital to its shareholders. In accordance with its capital return policy, the Bank intends to distribute 30% of its net profit after deduction of AT1 coupon payments by planning a dividend of 20 cents per share and by applying for a share buyback programme of EUR122 million.

Thanks to a strong customer business and with the tailwind of higher interest rates, revenue momentum accelerated over the course of the year. In addition, the Bank was able to reduce costs despite increasing inflationary pressures. The loan book also proved to be resilient in the face of economic uncertainties and the consequences of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. With the still available Top-Level Adjustment (TLA) of almost EUR500 million, the Bank is well prepared for the continuing economic challenges.

"Commerzbank has delivered as promised: We achieved our strategic and financial goals in the 2022 financial year. Despite the difficult economic environment and the high one-off burdens in Poland, we more than tripled our net profit and thus increased it even more than expected. That proves our strategy is working. Our turnaround is a success. Commerzbank is back," said the Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors Manfred Knof. "At the halfway point of our transformation programme, we are on track to becoming the digital advisory bank for Germany. We will continue to keep up the pace in the second half of the implementation of our 'Strategy 2024' and achieve our return targets. Without slackening on cost discipline, we are now focusing on the customer business and revenue. Especially in light of the current profound social and economic changes, our strengths in the advisory business are paying off."

The transformation of the Bank is well on track and the new business model in Germany and abroad is in place. The planned gross reduction of around 10,000 full-time equivalents with almost 9,000 departures contracted mainly in Germany has been finalised for the most part. In adjusting its branch network, Commerzbank has reached its target of 450 locations in Germany envisaged in the "Strategy 2024" already by mid-2022. This year it will be heading to the new target size of around 400 branches.

The branch network is now complemented by the new advisory centre. As an additional sales channel, it bridges the gap between the branches, online banking, and mobile banking. Here, qualified advisors are available to customers via telephone, email, or video, including in the evenings and at weekends - covering all financial topics such as accounts, cards, securities investments, and real estate financing. At the same time, comdirect will continue to expand its digital offerings as a bank for digitally savvy customers. Furthermore, Commerzbank intends to exploit revenue potential in asset management. In this context, business with affluent customers is to be expanded through targeted investments, especially to make Commerzbank even more attractive for new customer groups.

The Corporate Clients segment will build on its strengths as the leading bank for the Mittelstand and number one in foreign trade and leverage its advisory expertise to support its customers in the ongoing transformation of the economy. To this end, the Bank is responding to the current profound global shifts in world trade by adapting its foreign network as already communicated and will open new representative offices in Morocco and Jordan. With "Mittelstandsbank Direkt", Commerzbank has also established the first comprehensive direct banking offering for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on the German market. Having migrated the first 6,000 customers to the new digital support model, the Bank will now further expand its offering, which will also be open to new customers.

The Bank will continue to drive the sustainable conversion of the economy and put an increased focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues. Already in 2022, the sustainable business volume increased to EUR246 billion (2021: EUR194 billion), for example through new ESG loans, green bonds, and sustainable investments. In addition, the Bank established a new ESG framework last year, which outlines the criteria for sustainable lending and explains reduction targets for CO2-intensive sectors. For more than half of its lending volume to private and corporate customers or 85% of the financed emissions, Commerzbank has meanwhile set concrete CO2 reduction targets resting on the scientifically based guidelines of the Science-Based Target Initiative (SBTi). In the current year, the Bank intends to further expand its ESG product range in the areas of financing, investments, derivatives, and research and thus build a sustainable ecosystem for Commerzbank customers. A focus in 2023 will be on the topics of biodiversity and social sustainability. This year, the sustainable business volume is to increase to EUR257 billion.

Strong revenues in customer business compensate for burdens in Poland

Buoyed by strong customer business, especially in the Corporate Clients segment, and thanks to the positive effects of the interest rate turnaround, Commerzbank increased its revenue by approximately 12% to EUR9.461 billion in 2022 (2021: EUR8.450 billion). This includes material one-off charges at the Polish subsidiary mBank. For the introduced so-called "credit holiday" scheme in Poland alone, negative revenue of EUR278 million plus a further EUR650 million in additional provisions for legal risks related to Swiss franc loans were incurred.

In the operating business, revenue momentum picked up strongly over the course of the year. As such, in the fourth quarter, underlying earnings in the Group saw an improvement of almost 30% year-on-year to reach EUR2.401 billion and by 18% for the entire year, amounting to EUR9.513 billion. Thanks to the tailwind from rising interest rates, net interest income for the full year 2022 increased by 33% to EUR6.459 billion (2021: EUR4.849 billion). In contrast, net commission income declined by 2.4% to EUR3.519 billion (2021: EUR3.607 billion) due to a market-related downturn in the securities business.

Despite growing inflationary pressures, Commerzbank has reduced its operating expenses by 6.2% to EUR5.844 billion in 2022 (2021: EUR6.230 billion). This reflects the savings from branch closures and job cuts. It was partly offset by higher provisions for the variable remuneration of employees. Compulsory contributions increased by 37.4% to EUR642 million (2021: EUR467 million). Of this, EUR326 million were incurred at mBank alone, where the additional contribution of EUR91 million to the Institutional Protection Scheme and the increase of the Borrowers' Support Fund with a further EUR36 million had negative impacts. In addition, there was a further increase in the European bank levy. The Group's total expenses fell by 3.2% to EUR6.486 billion in 2022 (2021: EUR6.697 billion). The cost-income ratio improved significantly to 68.6% (2021: 79.3%) and thus has come a big step closer to the medium-term target of 60%.

The risk result in 2022 amounted to minus EUR876 million and was affected by the increased economic uncertainties in the course of the year and the economic impact of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. In this context, the Bank continues to have an additional general loan loss provision (Top-Level Adjustment, TLA) of EUR482 million, which will be available for expected secondary effects like supply chain disruptions or higher energy prices. The quality of the Bank's loan book remains very high with a non-performing loan ratio (NPE ratio) of only 1.1%.

In total, the operating result in 2022 increased by more than three quarters to reach EUR2.099 billion (2021: EUR1.183 billion). In the fourth quarter alone, the Bank significantly increased its operating result to EUR528 million (Q4 2021: EUR141 million). All in all, the net profit after tax and minority interests more than tripled to EUR1.435 billion (2021: EUR430 million).

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2023 01:04 ET (06:04 GMT)