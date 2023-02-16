

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK on Thursday posted a rise in earnings for the fourth quarter, reflecting an increase in revenue, supported by higher commercial aircraft deliveries, increased contributions from Airbus Defence and Space and Airbus Helicopters, and firm dollar.



For the fourth-quarter, the company recorded a net income of 1.679 billion euros or 2.13 euro per share, higher than 1.578 billion euros or 2.01 euro per share of previous year quarter.



EBIT, however, dropped to 1.773 billion euros from last year's 1.905 billion euros. Meanwhile, adjusted EBIT rose to 2.146 billion euros from previous year's 1.496 billion euros.



The company generated revenue of 20.644 billion euros, higher than 16.994 billion euros of previous fiscal.



For 2022 full-year, the Board will pay a dividend of 1.80 euro per share, higher than last year's 1.50 euro per share. Airbus intends to pay the dividend on April 27.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2023, the company expects adjusted EBIT of 6 billion euros.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!